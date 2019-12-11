Charlize Theron’s excitement about the SAG Award nomination for her film ‘Bombshell’ on Dec. 11 got a little unintentionally risque when she jumped up and down and revealed what was under her robe.

Charlize Theron, 44, had a little “oopsie” moment when she wore a robe while finding out her movie Bombshell was nominated for a SAG Award in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast category on Dec. 11 and she captured it all on camera! The talented actress was surrounded by friends while jumping up and down on her bed when she got excited over the nomination and when she realized the bottom part of the blue robe she was wearing opened, the video blanked out with a beep. When it cut back to the clip, it showed the blonde beauty and her friends laughing hysterically as she covered herself and gushed to a cute dog about the nomination.

“Whoops. Got a bit too excited about the #SAGAwards nomination for our #BombshellMovie cast…CONGRATS ALL YOU BEAUTIFUL HUMANS!!! So grateful to have gone on this journey with you all,” Charlize’s caption for the video read.

It’s no surprise that the talented star is thrilled over the nomination for Bombshell considering all the hard work she put into it. She produced and starred in the feature, which is a story about Fox News personnel and their allegations against its founder Roger Alias. Charlize plays the role of correspondent Megyn Kelly and her stunning similar appearance to the host in the film as well as her acting talent has given her quite the attention and praise. Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, and John Lithgow are also big names in the movie.

Whoops. Got a bit too excited about the #SAGAwards nomination for our #BombshellMovie cast…CONGRATS ALL YOU BEAUTIFUL HUMANS!!! So grateful to have gone on this journey with you all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/luzuipAAbN — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) December 11, 2019

In addition to Bombshell’s cast, other nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Cast at the SAG Awards includes the cast for The Irishman, JoJo Rabbit, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Parasite.