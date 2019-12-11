Bella Hadid Looks Like Cruella De Vil As She Flashes Major Leg In Giant Fur Coat

Modeling Balenciaga’s SS20 fur coat, Bella Hadid embodied a glamorous Disney villain during her photo shoot with ‘i-D.’ The supermodel took a break in between pictures to snap a few candid shots for fans!

Thankfully, Bella Hadid wasn’t wearing the fur of Dalmatian puppies for her photo shoot with i-D. But the 23-year-old model still reminded us of Disney’s fur-loving villain, Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians, when she shared behind-the-scenes photos from work on Dec. 11! Wearing Balenciaga’s larger-than-life white fur coat flecked with black markings, she looked especially aloof yet glamorous (the classic “rich and famous” combo) with a pair of pointy pumps and slick black shades.

In the photos, Bella took a break from modeling Balenciaga’s new pieces from its Spring/Summer 2020 collection to jump behind the camera for a change of pace. She borrowed a line from Billie Eilish’s 2017 track “hostage” to write in the caption, “gold chain beneath your shirt.” It’s great timing to slip in a subtle reference about Billie, since the 17-year-old singer was just honored as Variety’s Hitmaker of the Year on Dec. 7!

It seems like almost every fictional villain has an exceptionally vogue taste in fashion, and Bella wore even more outfits that would’ve met their dress code criteria for her i-D photo shoot! The brunette beauty shared photos of herself posing in a green skirt suit with a strong frame — think over-exaggerated shoulder pads — a jumpsuit covered in throwback magazine covers, and a blue ballgown with a skirt so voluminous, it give Cinderella a run for her money. All the photos were shot by the talented Oliver Hadlee Pearch!

This isn’t the first time Bella has modeled Balenciaga SS20. She actually helped debut the new pieces on the luxury label’s runway during Paris Fashion Week in September! Even when Bella’s off the clock (and not wearing fur), she looks just as editorial, which the model proved to be true after lounging on the beach in a bikini amid her December getaway to St. Barts with friends.