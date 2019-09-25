Bella Hadid Gets Cheeky In Sheer Thong Bodysuit In Mugler Show At Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid literally turned heads on Sept. 25 when she walked the runway at the Mugler fashion show during Paris Fashion Week and flaunted her fit behind under black briefs with sheer but cut-outs.

Bella Hadid, 22, knows what she’s got and isn’t afraid to flaunt it! The gorgeous model showed off a lot of skin, including her behind when she walked the runway in black briefs that had cut-outs in the butt area at the Mugler Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 25. Her outfit also included a cropped black blazer with a sheer black bodysuit style covering in her midriff area and black sheer tights. She also topped the look off with black tie-up sandal heels.

Bella’s look of confidence and grace during her walk during the show, proved she knows exactly how to strut her stuff in the most memorable and amazing way, but her time on the runway wasn’t the only time she got attention. The sister of Gigi Hadid, 24, was spotted looking beautiful in an orange sweater and silky silver pants on Sept. 24 when she attended the Dior Beauty Spring Summer 2020 dinner.

Before she made her mark in Paris, Bella made quite the impression with Gigi during Milan Fashion Week. The look-alike sisters rocked the Max Mara fashion show on Sept. 19 in braided pigtails, silky sleeveless dresses, hats, and dark markeup, including black lipstick and smoky eyeshadow. The look was very reminiscent of the popular character Wednesday Addams from the film The Addams Family and was definitely a major highlight from the show!

We look forward to seeing more appearances by Bella in future fashion shows. She always knows how to work out and we’re SO here for it!