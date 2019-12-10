Lizzo Claps Back After She’s Shamed For Wearing A Thong To Lakers Game: ‘This Is Who I Am’

Unapologetically herself — Lizzo took to her Instagram story following harsh criticism after she danced at a Lakers Game and showed off her black thong in the process, assuring her fans, ‘Nothing really breaks my joy.’

Lizzo, 31, reacted to criticism she faced following her twerking at a Lakers Game on Dec. 8. The “Truth Hurts” songstress took to her Instagram story to offer some clarity to her actions and also share some thoughtful affirmations with her fans and followers. “Nothing really breaks my joy,” Lizzo began. “I’m a really solid, grounded person, and I know that I’m shocking because you’ve never seen — in a long time — a body like mine doing whatever it wants to do and dressing the way that it dresses and moving the way that it moves.” She continued, “I’m not going to shrink myself because somebody thinks that I’m not sexy to them.” Naturally, Lizzo also parsed out some meaningful words to her fans in the address, as well.

In another section of her story, Lizzo told her fans to “remember that you woke up this morning and that’s a blessing. I want you to know the sun is shining somewhere; that’s a blessing. Even if it’s raining,” she continued, “it’s cleansing you. It’s a blessing.” She then addressed some more personal struggles she, and her fans, may have faced. “I want you to know that even if you’re going through something and it doesn’t feel good that you will feel good again. You have whatever it takes to feel good again.” She continued to remind her fans that they are “capable” and “deserve to feel good as hell.” She finished her message saying, “If I can make, I know you can make it.”

Lizzo’s address came just hours after she was seen on the jumbotron at the Lakers game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Dec. 8. At the game, Lizzo began twerking when her song “Juice” came on the loud speakers. When she turned around to reveal her black thong, the cameras immediately cut back to the dancers who were on the court during intermission.

Lizzo reacting to body shaming comments on the internet after her outfit to the Lakers game left a couple of netizens "uncomfortable "#WhatsTheBuzz pic.twitter.com/FdmDKKvboO — Boombuzz Kenya (@BoombuzzKE) December 10, 2019

Following her dance break, the singer also gushed about Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns, 24, even though they have never met before. However, Lizzo’s star is quickly rising and the “Soulmate” singer earned a slew of Grammy nominations for her work this past year.

Apart from her work in the music industry, though, Lizzo has spoken candidly about body positivity and self-love. “I take self-love very seriously. And I take it seriously because when I was younger, I wanted to change everything about myself,” she revealed in a raw profile from Elle‘s Women in Music issue. “I didn’t love who I was. And the reason I didn’t love who I was is because I was told I wasn’t lovable by the media, by [people at] school, by not seeing myself in beauty ads, by not seeing myself in television…by lack of representation.”