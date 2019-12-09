Working it and twerking it! Lizzo brought out her best moves while attending a recent LA Lakers game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, where she could hardly hide her love for pro player Karl-Anthony Towns.

Wherever singer Lizzo, 31, goes, a party is always bound to happen! The Grammy nominated entertainer was spotted at the Dec. 8 Lakers game in Los Angeles and totally took advantage when the cameras turned to her! Upon her hit song, “Juice,” playing over the arena’s loud speakers, Lizzo not only started dancing, but also showed off her iconic twerking skills. The cameras, however, quickly cut away from the songstress as she revealed her black thong while dancers performed on the court. Fans, however, were all about the moment — and Lizzo was all about one special basketball player.

As the game went on, a correspondent for Fox Sports North came over to chat with the “Truth Hurts” hitmaker to ask her about which team she was rooting for, which is when Lizzo revealed there was a certain player she couldn’t keep her eyes off of. “I know you live in LA now, you’ve spent some time in Minnesota, who are you cheering for tonight in this basketball game?” Lizzo, grinning slyly, answered, “Both teams are great, but I’m personally cheering for number 32!” The correspondent then named the pro player as Karl-Anthony Towns, 24, of the Minnesota Timberwolves. “That’s my baby!” Lizzo continued before admitting she didn’t ever personally know him!

We can’t help but think their paths will cross eventually, as Lizzo is, currently, one of the biggest performers in the world. The singer had an incredible night at the American Music Awards on Nov. 24, where she gave a gorgeous performance of her ballad “Jerome.” She belted out the lyrics while wearing a stunning, maroon tulle dress. Just days before, Lizzo earned six Grammy nominations upon the awards’ body announcing their nominees for the year!

With 2020 just weeks away, Lizzo is seriously living up the final days of 2019, and she totally deserves to! The singer hustled for years to earn the accolades she has received in the last year. Clearly, Lizzo is taking every opportunity to celebrate and enjoy each moment she has — even gushing about a basketball player here and there! Fans cannot wait to see what she does in 2020.