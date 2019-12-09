‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna, 56, Wears The Shortest Of Shorts While Dancing To The Pussycat Dolls

Lisa Rinna can cut a rug! The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star had an impromptu dance break to The Pussycat Dolls’ song ‘When I Grow Up’ and the results were priceless!

Lisa Rinna, 56, is known for busting out a few dance moves, but she may have outdone herself this time! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a new video to her Instagram account on Dec. 8, featuring the reality star showing off her dance moves for all of her followers to see. As soon as the chorus for the Pussycat Dolls’s 2008 hit single “When I Grow Up” began, so did Lisa’s killer moves! And she really impressed.

Lisa, who wore a black tank top and cream colored short shorts, began gyrating and moving around the move with ease. She popped her backside, twirled her hips, and nailed a number of spins. All the while, Lisa’s daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin, 21, could be heard in the background saying, “No way,” as her mom kept working her moves for the short clip. “This is how I danced into 2019. 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 2020 here I come,” Lisa captioned the post. Of course, this isn’t anything fans haven’t seen before!

The reality star frequently shares videos of herself dancing up a storm, and in September, she did so with a sexy edge. “When @badgalriri sends you @savagexfenty 💕 YOU DANCE!!!!!!!!!!!” And did she ever! Lisa put on Rihanna‘s, 31, hit “S&M” on Sept. 24 and, once again, treated her followers to her dance moves while donning the singer’s Savage X Fenty lingerie. Lisa can really flaunt her stuff while supporting some of the most famous brands on the planet. Just days before her Rihanna-themed dance video, Lisa donned Kim Kardashian‘s, 39, shapewear and busted a move to none other than Kanye West‘s, 42, music!

Every time Lisa dances, it almost feels like a blast from the past. The reality star appeared on season two of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars in 2006, and hasn’t hung up her dancing shoes since. If there’s any doubt who among our fav celebs is a real dancing queen, Lisa Rinna definitely holds the crown!