Bhad Bhabie was ready to get physical with her nemesis Woah Vicky only two days after posting that she was ‘done with fame’!

Danielle “Bhad Bhabie” Bregoli, 16, just majorly stirred the pot with Victoria “Woah Vicky” Waldrip, 19! In a live video posted to Bhabie’s Instagram account on Friday, Dec. 6, the viral sensation-turned-rapper apparently pulled up to Woah Vicky’s house and demanded she come outside! “Come on you stupid a– THOT! Come out the house!” she screamed in front of a home that was fully decked out for the holidays. “Three years she been talking s–t about me, so I’m tryna’ run it! I’m tryna’ run it…tell her come outside!” she could be heard saying to a unidentifiable male.

When he seemed to question why she was there, and said, “you aren’t gonna fight with nobody” — Danielle explained what the unexpected visit was really about. “Because she has talked s–t about me for three years and she always say she gonna fight me and I’m here to FIGHT HER! Tell her come out the f—ing house!” At one point, she handed the phone to another female friend, who explained to Danielle’s 17.1 million followers, “She really outside her house, and she’s not coming out the door. Shortly after the incident, Danielle’s Instagram account disappeared, but it’s unclear if she deleted her account or if she was deactivated by the platform.

The two social media stars have been beefing for years — specifically three, according to Danielle’s latest video — and the two have gotten into physical arguments before. Vicky pinned Bhad Bhabie down on a couch in a video that surfaced on Oct. 30, as Danielle attempted to throw a punch at the 19-year-old. “Is this hoe crazy?!” the rapper yelled during the brawl, adding, “Now you won’t even let me get to you? You crazy b**ch!” Later, Danielle invited Vicky to pick up the fight at another time — but that didn’t seem to happen. “I told her pull up so there would b no dudes to hold no one back and she won’t come so plz tell me again who’s really the p***sy??? Y’all are forgetting I was being held back which is why shorty was able to get on top of me in the first place and threw punches and still missed while I’m right under u like how tf that work??? Yk what studio I’m at pull up and see me on your OWN!!!!” Bhabie wrote, later clarifying that Vicky never hit her.

#BREAKING: @bhadbhabie's Instagram was just taken offline bc she was outside of Malu's house threatening to fight her with a gang of people Here is a part of that video pic.twitter.com/vYEFOXkjIQ — 🚨Mr. Pescatore🚨 (@JoshPescatore) December 7, 2019

The incident harked back to Danielle’s original brush with fame: at just 13-years-old, she became a viral sensation after spouting the line “Cash me ousside, how bow dah?” to audience members on Dr. Phil. When the talk show host appeared confused by what the teen meant, asking “Catch you outside? What does that mean?,” her mother Barbara Ann stepped in to clarify. “Catch her outside means she’ll go outside and she’ll do what she has to do” — meaning getting into a physical altercation.