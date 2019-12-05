Camila Cabello, Amber Heard & More Stars Stun At 14th Annual L’Oréal Women Of Worth Party

Some of our favorite stars attended the 14th annual L’Oréal Women of Worth Celebration in NYC on Dec. 4, & everyone from Camila Cabello to Amber Heard looked stunning on the red carpet!

L’Oréal Paris hosted the 14th Anniversary of its Women of Worth Celebration at The Pierre on Dec. 4 in New York City, and our favorite celebrities were in attendance looking gorgeous. L’Oréal Paris Spokeswomen, Camila Cabello, 22, looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she arrived in a colorful floral Ralph & Russo gown featuring a super long cascading train. The dress was a skintight mini, while the sleeves were super exaggerated and featured ruffles on the shoulders. Meanwhile, a long ruffled train was attached to the side of the dress and flowed out next to her, which is a style Camila almost always opts for on a red carpet. She topped her look off with a pair of pointed-toe sparkly pumps and gorgeous voluminous curls.

Amber Heard, 33, another spokeswoman for the brand, also chose to wear Ralph & Russo to the event. The actress arrived looking super sophisticated but sexy when she rocked a high-waisted skintight black latex midi skirt which cinched in her super tiny waist and highlighted her toned figure. Amber styled the skintight skirt which ended at her ankles, with a white three-quarter sleeve button-down top tucked in. The shirt featured a collar around her neck which she decorated with a long black velvet bow, and two cutouts on her shoulder, revealing her bare skin. She accessorized with a pair of pointed black pumps and a bold red lip.

Also in attendance were other L’Oréal Paris Spokeswomen, Helen Mirren, 74, and Viola Davis, 54, who looked just as gorgeous. Helen was a vision in an all-white ensemble from The Row featuring high-waisted super loose trousers with a fuzzy sweater tucked in. She draped a super long white cape on top of her outfit and accessorized with a gorgeous layered pearl necklace and matching bracelets. Viola, on the other hand, went with a head-to-toe black outfit featuring loose wide-leg trouser with a black lace button-down top tucked in and a black sequin blazer with satin lapels on top.

Iskra Lawrence, 29, and Kat Graham, 30, were also at the event and pregnant Iskra, showed off her growing baby bump in a skintight purple sequin Alex Perry gown with long sleeves and exaggerated shoulders. Kat looked old-Hollywood chic in a stunning black Vivienne Westwood gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline and a hi-low skirt that was short in the front, showing off her legs, and long in the back, revealing a gorgeous long train.