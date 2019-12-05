Fashion
Camila Cabello, Amber Heard & More Stars Stun At 14th Annual L’Oréal Women Of Worth Party

Camila Cabello61st Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Feb 2019
Camila Cabello attends the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala at the Pierre Hotel, in New York 2019 L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala, New York, USA - 04 Dec 2019
Camila Cabello60th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 28 Jan 2018WEARING VIVIENNE WESTWOOD COUTURE DRESS BAG BY JUDITH LEIBER
Camila CabelloVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019Wearing Monique Lhuillier View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Some of our favorite stars attended the 14th annual L’Oréal Women of Worth Celebration in NYC on Dec. 4, & everyone from Camila Cabello to Amber Heard looked stunning on the red carpet!

L’Oréal Paris hosted the 14th Anniversary of its Women of Worth Celebration at The Pierre on Dec. 4 in New York City, and our favorite celebrities were in attendance looking gorgeous. L’Oréal Paris Spokeswomen, Camila Cabello, 22, looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she arrived in a colorful floral Ralph & Russo gown featuring a super long cascading train. The dress was a skintight mini, while the sleeves were super exaggerated and featured ruffles on the shoulders. Meanwhile, a long ruffled train was attached to the side of the dress and flowed out next to her, which is a style Camila almost always opts for on a red carpet. She topped her look off with a pair of pointed-toe sparkly pumps and gorgeous voluminous curls.

Amber Heard, 33, another spokeswoman for the brand, also chose to wear Ralph & Russo to the event. The actress arrived looking super sophisticated but sexy when she rocked a high-waisted skintight black latex midi skirt which cinched in her super tiny waist and highlighted her toned figure. Amber styled the skintight skirt which ended at her ankles, with a white three-quarter sleeve button-down top tucked in. The shirt featured a collar around her neck which she decorated with a long black velvet bow, and two cutouts on her shoulder, revealing her bare skin. She accessorized with a pair of pointed black pumps and a bold red lip.

Also in attendance were other L’Oréal Paris Spokeswomen, Helen Mirren, 74, and Viola Davis, 54, who looked just as gorgeous. Helen was a vision in an all-white ensemble from The Row featuring high-waisted super loose trousers with a fuzzy sweater tucked in. She draped a super long white cape on top of her outfit and accessorized with a gorgeous layered pearl necklace and matching bracelets. Viola, on the other hand, went with a head-to-toe black outfit featuring loose wide-leg trouser with a black lace button-down top tucked in and a black sequin blazer with satin lapels on top.

Camila Cabello looked gorgeous in a floral Ralph & Russo gown at the L'Oréal Women of Worth Celebration at The Pierre in NYC on Dec. 4.
Amber Heard was also in attendance at the L'Oréal Women of Worth Celebration in NYC on Dec. 4 rocking a Ralph & Russo ensemble featuring a white button-down shirt tucked into a skintight high-waisted black latex pencil skirt.

Iskra Lawrence, 29, and Kat Graham, 30, were also at the event and pregnant Iskra, showed off her growing baby bump in a skintight purple sequin Alex Perry gown with long sleeves and exaggerated shoulders. Kat looked old-Hollywood chic in a stunning black Vivienne Westwood gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline and a hi-low skirt that was short in the front, showing off her legs, and long in the back, revealing a gorgeous long train.