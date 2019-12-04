Cuddles all around! Jessica Simpson cozied up with her kiddos, daughter Maxwell and son Ace, while promoting her new memoir ‘Open Book.’

Jessica Simpson, 39, is back on the road — sort of. The singer is promoting her brand new memoir, Open Book, which is available for the new year on February 4, 2020. While she’s been sharing her brand new project with her fans and followers, she also has had a little help. On Dec. 4, Jessica debuted the new cover of her memoir to fans and followers on Twitter, which also featured an adorable picture of the pop star snuggled up with her two, sweet kids — daughter Maxwell, 7, and son Ace, 6. Her two kiddos, whom she shares with husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson, 40, held up two copies of their mom’s book, as Jessica wrapped her arms around them.

Of course, Jessica also included a sweet, humble message with the image. “I can’t believe this day is finally here,” she began the message alongside the photo she tweeted. “This is the cover of Open Book, my memoir, which is coming out Feb 4th. This book has been both the hardest and most rewarding experience of my career so far. I can’t wait to share it with you.”

While the book and message was so exciting to her legions of fans, the snap of Maxwell and Ace further confirmed just how much Jessica loves showing off her adorable two kids! Furthermore, both Maxwell and Ace are dead ringers for their mom’s beautiful looks. On Thanksgiving Day, Jessica posted a sweet snap of her little family featuring her seven-year-old and six-year-old in the forefront. Both children bore such a resemblance to their famous mom, we almost had to do a double take! They are clearly growing up to be her minis!

Jessica also shares her sweet little girl Birdie, eight mos., with her husband and fans cannot wait to see her grow up before their eyes! But, until then, Maxwell and Ace are clearly by their mom’s side to support her and offer cuddles any day of the week. We cannot wait to see more from this adorable family!