Caitlyn Jenner Reveals She Banned Kardashians From Talking About OJ Simpson After Trial

Caitlyn Jenner didn’t want to hear the name OJ Simpson in her home after he was found not guilty of murdering her friend Nicole Brown, she revealed on the new episode of ‘I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!’

Two years after releasing her explosive tell-all memoir, Caitlyn Jenner spoke out about OJ Simpson’s murder trial again. Caitlyn, 70, told her co-stars on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! that she “banned” the Kardashian sisters from ever talking about OJ in their household after he was acquitted of friend Nicole Brown Simpson‘s murder. “It was a bad time for everybody, very difficult, We knew what happened and this trial was a joke and when the verdict came down Kris just turned around to me and goes ‘we should have listened to Nicole from the beginning, she was right,’” Caitlyn said on the December 4 episode.

She continued, “That night the verdict came in Kourtney and Kimberly were in school and obviously they loved their father, and they should, and they’d been following this for a year and a half and when they walked in the door. I think it was Kourtney who said: ‘Well I told you he didn’t do it.’ And I just said to the girls, ‘just because he got a not guilty [verdict] didn’t mean he didn’t do it and I don’t want his name ever mentioned in this house again.”

Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian‘s father, Robert Kardashian, was one of OJ’s defense attorneys during the infamous trial. OJ was accused of murdering Nicole, as well as her friend Ron Goldman, and famously acquitted despite overwhelming evidence of his guilt. Nicole was Kris Jenner’s best friend, and OJ was Robert’s best man in their wedding (Kris and Robert divorced in 1991). Caitlyn revealed on the Australian reality show that she had seen Nicole two days before her brutal murder, and that she never liked OJ. “Too big an ego for me. We went on some vacations together with OJ and Nicole and the kids. I liked Nicole and she sure didn’t deserve what she got,” Caitlyn said.

Kim and her sisters lashed out at Caitlyn in a May 2017 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians when Kris received an advance copy of her memoir, The Secrets of My Life. In the book, Caitlyn claimed that Robert knew OJ was guilty, but joined the defense team to “get back at his remarried ex (Kris).” Kim told the camera, “It is so shady that Caitlyn came over and gave me the book and then on the phone she said, ‘Well, the final version has a few more things in it. But don’t worry, it’s nothing about you.'”

“So she lied to me because that is about me if it’s about our dad,” Kim continued. “If you talk about my dad I will cut you. I have always had Caitlyn’s back. She is a liar. She is not a good person.” Caitlyn doubled down on her claims in a radio interview in November of that year.