Olivia Jade: How She Feels About Wendy Williams Dissing Her For Returning To YouTube ‘Too Soon’

Wendy Williams had some harsh words for Olivia Jade Giannulli after the Youtube star posted her first video in almost nine months. Here’s how Olivia’s handling the shade.

Olivia Jade Giannulli returned to YouTube nearly nine months after her parents, Lori Laughlin , 55, and Mossimo Giannulli, 56, were indicted on charges related to the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal. And Wendy Williams, 55, wasn’t happy about it. The talk show host called the 20-year-old influencer “entitled and stupid” during the “Hot Topics” segment of the Dec. 2 Wendy Williams Show. Now, a source close to Olivia tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that although the comments are “hurtful”, she’s got no plans to quit YouTube.

“The things Wendy Williams said [calling her ‘stupid’ and ‘entitled’] are hurtful,” says our source. “Olivia’s upset. But quitting YouTube is not an option because her channel and making videos is her passion; it’s what makes her happy so giving it up is worse than doing it and facing all the hate.

It’s still very scary for her though, that’s why she kept her video so short and she has no exact timeline of when she is going to post again. This first video was a way for her to face her fear. It’s something she thinks about almost non-stop and the longer she avoids it the scarier it gets so she basically decided to just jump in and do something.”

“Olivia Jade has seen the comments that people have made against her online and, as hard as it is to accept, she really isn’t all that surprised,” a second source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Wendy isn’t the only one throwing shade at Olivia. The stunning social media star bravely left the comments on her first YouTube video open — meaning all her haters got a chance to weigh in. But according to another friend of the YouTube star she was bracing for the backlash even before she posted. Olivia has been through a lot this past year and it’s actually helped her to build a tougher exterior than she ever imagined she was capable of, which has helped her deal with the backlash she’s receiving. Olivia made the decision that, if she was going to return to YouTube and social media, that she would go all the way; meaning that she didn’t want to disable comments, or back down in any way. It’s been scary, but Olivia has been determined to return to some of the aspects of her old life in any way she can.”



