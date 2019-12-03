Gayle King, 64, Looks Incredible In Her Swimsuit As She Recreates Her Niece’s, 23, Bathing Suit Pics

Gayle King gave her beautiful, 23-year-old niece a run for her money when she copied her swimsuit pics on Instagram. Even better? She posted the hot photos completely un-retouched!

Good Morning to Gayle King! The CBS This Morning host just proved that 64 years old is the new 23 when she recreated her young niece Mekenzye Schwab‘s hot vacation photos on Instagram. Gayle had some fun in the sun while yachting with her family in Mexico on December, and goofed around when she saw Mekenzye’s Instagram posts. Mekenzye’s first pic showed her lounging on the deck of their yacht while wearing a cute, red bikini. Gayle then followed by striking the same pose in her rainbow striped one-piece, scuba goggles and all.

For the second copycat, she mimicked Mekenzye’s stroll through their resort in a plunging, Baywatch-style one-piece. Gayle just wore a more modest, baby blue swimsuit. The best part of all of this, is that the photos are totally untouched. That’s Gayle’s natural beauty and lovely, real-life figure you’re seeing. She captioned the photoset, “Tradition continues ! Photo shoot w/Fav niece @mknzschwb in Mexico ! swipe left for celebration of cellulite cottage cheese thighs…happy to report no photoshopping allowed!” You can see the pics below!

Gayle’s fans and were all about the pics! “Sorry @mknzschwb but Auntie Gayle might’ve outposed you this time around 😂😂😂, ” Arianna Gab, her Oprah Magazine colleague, commented. And Mekenzye agreed, replying, “she out poses me every time 😂😂 i’m just here to serve as inspiration at this point.” Director Ava Duvernay dropped the “🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾”, which really just says it all.

Gayle isn’t the only celebrity woman over 50 who has slayed lately in a skimpy swimsuit, or even bikini. You can check out pics of those stars, like Jennifer Lopez and Pamela Anderson, HERE!