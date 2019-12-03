Dwayne Johnson Admits He Was Terrified To Marry Lauren Hashian After Divorce: It ‘Did A Number On Me’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson opened up in a new interview about getting married roughly a decade after his divorce, saying ‘there was just some hesitancy’ about tying the knot.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 47, got very candid about his nerves prior to marrying his love Lauren Hashian, 35. “The Rock,” who was previously married to Dany Garcia from 1997-2008, admitted that his divorce, “did a number on me,” according to a profile from the Wall Street Journal, published on Dec. 3. “I wasn’t fearful of getting married again, there was just some hesitancy,” he confessed. However, the one person who completely understood The Rock’s predicament was his own fiancée.

The Rock went on to share how “Lauren was incredibly patient,” adding that she would say, “‘I love you, you love me, we have this amazing life together — no presh.’” Eventually, though, the pair did walk down the aisle and Lauren and The Rock exchanged their “I dos” in a beautiful, intimate ceremony in Hawaii on Aug. 18. Prior to their nuptials, the couple had been dating since 2008, following the Jumanji: The Next Level star’s divorce. “Within 30 seconds, I thought, ‘Wow, this girl’s stunning,’” The Rock shared about first meeting Lauren in 2006 on the set of his film The Game Plan.

The circumstances of their meeting actually turned out to be perfect. “I was going through my breakup with Dany and [Lauren] was just coming off a big breakup, too,” he continued. “Ironically, when you’re not looking for something, the power of the universe kind of takes over.” And it really did! Lauren and The Rock shared a number of major milestones as their relationship grew serious, and their family grew, too!

Lauren and The Rock have two daughters together — Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 1. The Rock also has a daughter, Simone, 18, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Dany. Despite his hesitancy prior to their marriage, Lauren and The Rock are clearly so happy together. Fans cannot wait to see them on the next red carpet!