On part one of the ‘Teen Mom 2’ reunion, Briana DeJesus got very blunt while explaining why she pulled the plug on her relationship with John Rodriguez. Even the hosts were taken aback by the MTV star’s honesty!

Briana DeJesus, 25, didn’t sugarcoat the truth on part one of the Teen Mom 2 reunion, which aired on Dec. 3! In the months since the MTV star broke up with John Rodriguez in August, Briana has offered reasons on why the relationship failed, but none as upfront as the ones she gave during the reunion. “I just stopped liking him. I just stopped loving him. It was something,” Briana admitted, a brutal confession that earned a “Damn!” from co-host Nessa Diab. There should be no hope for a romantic reunion, because Briana added, “I woke up one morning and said, ‘I’m not happy.’ I don’t think he’s the one for me.”

Briana texted those same words to John — “I’m not happy” — to end the relationship on the Nov. 26 episode of Teen Mom 2. But their last exchange wasn’t over text, since co-host Dr. Drew Pinsky informed Briana that her ex was backstage and would soon take the hot seat! Before the big confrontation, however, Briana predicted that all the blame would be put on her.

“He’ll say it’s all my fault. He says that he never had a hundred percent of me. It sucks because as I kicked him to the curb, but he didn’t fight to be with me either,” Briana said at the reunion. But did the mother of two actually want John to save their romance with a last-ditch effort? Watch the rest of the clip below to find out.

On tonight's #TeenMom2 Reunion, @xobrianadej reveals why she really broke things off with John. 💔 Part 1 begins at 8/7c on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/ffS52bWXkq — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) December 3, 2019

Briana gave even more reasons — albeit, gentler ones — on why she called it quits with John in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife in September. Earlier in the season, an unidentified woman on Instagram claimed that John impregnated her (which he denied), but the accusation alone “wasn’t the main reason” they broke up, Briana told us.

“It was just that I wasn’t happy anymore and long distance got the best of us, and I have a lot going on in my life, and I had to pick and choose my battles, and that’s just what it is,” Briana told us. She bought a new house in Florida in the summer of 2019, which was more than a stone’s throw away from her former boyfriend’s home base in New York City. However, Briana also had kind words to say about her ex, telling HollywoodLife, “But I do care for him. I love him and I wish him the very best. But right now, I don’t think we can be together.” She has stuck by those words.