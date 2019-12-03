Exclusive Pics
’24 Hours To Hell & Back’: Rob Gronkowski & ‘Sopranos’ Stars To Guest Star — First Look Photos

Jeff Neira / FOX
‘Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell & Back’ returns for season 3 in 2020 and HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal that Rob Gronkowski and two ‘Sopranos’ stars will guest star this season.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell & Back will be having some fun guest stars in season 3. HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal that NFL star Rob Gronkowski and The Sopranos stars Joey Gannascoli and Vincent Pastore will appear in episodes of the FOX show this season. They will go into restaurants with host Gordon Ramsay to test out the food before the makeover and they will also come back once the restaurant has been flipped! Gordon will bring them into the restaurant as a decoy to distract from him being undercover. Gordon knows exactly how to keep everyone on their toes.

Season 3 will premiere at 9 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2020. Gordon will be driving across the country to help struggling restaurants in his state-of-the-art mobile kitchen and command center, Hell On Wheels. In today’s social media-driven world, everyone is an amateur food critic, and restaurants often find themselves one bad review away from shutting their doors. Gordon will try to bring these failing restaurants back from the brink in just 24 hours. That’s not an easy feat.

Gordon sends in a team to record secret surveillance of the restaurant and then he goes undercover himself to see the problems first-hand. Gordon and his team of designers, decorators, chefs, and more will transform these restaurants overnight and ultimately unveil these dramatic changes in a public grand re-opening.

Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski appears on ‘Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell & Back.’ (Jeff Neira / FOX)
Joey Gannascoli and Vincent Pastore
‘The Sopranos’ alums Joey Gannascoli and Vincent Pastore appear on ‘Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell & Back.’ (Jeff Neira / FOX)

This season is going to be a roller coaster! These guest stars will add some extra spice that’s for sure. Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell & Back will air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on FOX.