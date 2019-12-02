Simply ageless! Kate Beckinsale flaunted her physique in a sultry bikini while on vacation at the Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, posing on the beach and showing off her downtime while on her getaway.

Kate Beckinsale‘s, 46, incredible body just won’t quit! The actress posted pics from her Cabo vacation to Instagram on Dec. 1 and looked positively divine. In the snap, Kate struck a fierce pose while on the beach, wearing a strapless bikini with leopard print and a cream colored kimono. Kate also sported a pair of heels with her ensemble. The Underworld star’s abs were on full display and her core looked so defined and strong in the pic. Kate’s gorgeous brown hair also blew in the wind for the dramatic snap, which she captioned, “Amazing stay at @nobuloscabos . Thank you ❤️☀️🍣.”

Kate’s social media account has essentially become synonymous with the star proudly showing off her built physique. But even when she’s out and about, the actress doesn’t disappoint! While out at West Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont in the early hours of Nov. 23, Kate rocked a white bandeau top and flaunted her rock-hard core. She also fashioned a white blazer with the look, by La Collection, as she donned her hair in a ponytail for the fun occasion. The brunette beauty celebrated and danced with friends, while looking absolutely stunning the entire time!

Days later, the actress was “Out of the office,” and flew to Cabo for her getaway, where she showed off her core once again. On Nov. 29, the actress took to Instagram and shared a sexy snap, where she was seen wearing a strapless bikini. Kate totally rocked the strapless black bandeau bikini top with high-waisted bottoms. Once again, Kate struck a pose for the camera and her body looked so built in the revealing ensemble.

Kate truly seems to be having a relaxing time while in Cabo. The actress consistently shares pics with her fans that show off her incredibly toned body and fans cannot wait to see what she shares next!