Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin looked very cozy together when they showed off some PDA during their holiday trip in Miami on Nov. 29, proving they’re still in true newlywed bliss.

Justin Bieber, 25, and Hailey Baldwin, 23, spent Thanksgiving weekend in the company of each other and they seemed to enjoy every minute of it! The husband and wife, who have been married since Sept. 2018, spent Turkey Day relaxing in Miami, FL and were spotted looking and getting cozy on Nov. 29. Justin wore a gray hoodie and tan shorts during the outing as he kept his lady close by wrapping his arm around her. Hailey also looked comfortable in a black sleeveless mini dress and white baseball cap. The lovebirds walked on a sidewalk outside and smiled at onlookers as they passed by.

Before their latest Miami sighting, Justin and Hailey were spotted laying by a pool during their romantic vacation on Thanksgiving Day. The “Baby” crooner showed off his tattoos as he went shirtless for the outside fun and his model wife appeared to wear a bathing suit with a tank top over it. They lounged about with their dog and spoke to an unidentified man while under the sun.

Although Hailey and Justin were clearly content with being alone, the young stars were still surrounded by family in Miami during the all-you-can-eat holiday, according to a source who previously spoke with us. “Justin and Hailey will be surrounded by family and friends in Miami for the Thanksgiving holiday this year,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Nov. 27. “Justin’s mom, Pattie, along with several of Hailey’s family members are already in Miami and will all celebrate together. Justin and Hailey are really excited about spending Thanksgiving with everyone together and they wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Justin and Hailey never fail to amaze us with their love. They may be young but they truly appreciate each other and there’s nothing better than that!