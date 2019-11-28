Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless & Shows Off His Tattoos For Wife Hailey Baldwin In Miami

Justin Bieber made us feel a little more grateful than we already did on Thanksgiving, when he stripped down poolside and showed off his tattoos in Miami.

What a stud! Hailey Baldwin, 23, is one lucky lady… that was made very clear on Nov. 28, when Justin Bieber, 25, got half naked and showed off his hot, chiseled body in Miami, while laying by a pool with his wife. In two new photos obtained by HollywoodLife, Justin and Hailey can be seen lounging in the sun with their dog and talking to an unidentified gentleman. It’s not quite clear what Hailey’s wearing in the pictures, but it’s either a top with spaghetti straps or some sort of bathing suit. As for Justin, he can be seen wearing nothing but trunks — ones that look to be a product from his “Drew” fashion line. And without his shirt on, Justin’s many tattoos are on full display — as are his muscles. Not a bad Thanksgiving, right?

Earlier in the day — before they stopped by this pool — Justin and Hailey were pictured grabbing some juices. And HollywoodLife previously learned, EXCLUSIVELY, that they’d be celebrating the holiday with close family and friends in Miami. “Justin and Hailey will be surrounded by family and friends in Miami for the Thanksgiving holiday this year. Justin’s mom, Pattie, along with several of Hailey’s family members are already in Miami and will all celebrate together. Justin and Hailey are really excited about spending Thanksgiving with everyone together and they wouldn’t want it any other way,” our source told us.

This is very different from how they spent the holiday in 2018. Last year, Justin and Hailey joined their blended families at Pattie’s home in Ontario. At the time, Justin shared an Instagram post and showed off the snowy landscape. He wrote, “Happy late thanksgiving to everyone. First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient !” So cute.