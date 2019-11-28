Kelly Rowland Performs Her New Christmas Song At Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

All eyes were on Kelly Rowland’s float during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 28, when she serenaded the NYC streets with her new song, ‘Love You More At Christmas Time’.

Kelly Rowland, 38, has an exciting holiday project fans will soon see, so it’s fitting that she also participated in one of America’s most iconic holiday traditions: the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade! The former Destiny’s Child member took center stage on a float and got New York City’s streets dancing while singing her new holiday hit, “Love You More At Christmas Time”, which she just released on Nov. 22! Kelly looked just as incredible as she sounded, commanding her float in a long black coat with a big belt cinching her waist. She also accessorized with long sparkling earrings.

Kelly joined a long train of floats — 26 total — that included other performers like Ciara, Idina Menzel, Ozuna, Natasha Bedingfield, Billy Porter, Black Eyed Peas, TLC, Lea Michele, Chris Young, Chicago, Debbie Gibson, Tenille townes, Josh Dela Cruz, That Girl Lay Lay and Chris Janson. Add 56 balloons, 11 marching bands and 1,000 clowns, and Kelly still managed to stand out with her dynamite performance at the parade!

Kelly really is getting into the holiday spirit this year, because she’s also starring in the new Lifetime movie Merry Liddle Christmas. The project serves as Kelly’s debut in television producing, and the movie was inspired by an actual Christmas disaster that Kelly herself experienced. In the movie, which premieres on Nov. 30, Kelly plays a single tech entrepreneur who has to deal with family and holiday-related drama in her shiny new home that’s being prepped for an important video shoot. Of course, there’s a love interest, and he’s the handsome neighbor played by Thomas Cadrot.

#KellyRowland!!! I not see you long time. How are you? pic.twitter.com/VD67HGhkOB — Puti Irra Puspasari, M.Arch (@putiira) November 28, 2019

Can next year’s parade include Beyoncé, 38, and Michelle Williams, 40, as well? The ladies already teased a Destiny Child’s reunion when all three members of the iconic R&B group — Kelly, Beyonce and Michelle — stepped out on the red carpet for The Lion King premiere on July 9. Now, just imagine a float blasting “Say My Name” and “Survivor” through the Big Apple…we’ll keep daydreaming.