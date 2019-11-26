Royalty Brown, 5, Smiles Wide With Mom Nia Guzman After Chris Brown Welcomes New Baby Boy: Pic

Nia Guzman and Royalty Brown looked so incredibly happy together as they posed for a quick snap that was posted to Nia’s Instagram, just days after Royalty’s dad, Chris Brown, welcomed a son with Ammika Harris!

Mother-daughter time! Royalty Brown, 5, and proud mom Nia Guzman, 36, beamed at the camera for a quick pic on Nov. 25 and couldn’t have looked happier. The duo posed in front of racks of clothes that looked just about Royalty’s size. The pink wall behind the pair was the perfect backdrop for the pic of the two, as the words “Mommy & Daughter” were written in all capital letters on the wall behind Nia and her daughter. The proud mom wrapped her arms around her giddy little girl, and the two looked so cute in their matching skirts! “Never let me go ❤️,” Nia lovingly captioned the snap, which you can see here.

Royalty, especially, has a lot to beam about! The five-year-old became a big sister to her new little brother based on reports from Nov. 21. Her father, Chris Brown, 31, welcomed a son with his love Ammika Harris, 26, and was so excited. “Chris is happy with being a father again,” a friend of the “Loyal” singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Nov. 22. Even better, Chris is so looking forward to introducing his and Ammika’s bundle of joy to Royalty, and he just knows she’s going to be a great big sister.

A friend of the singer even expressed that “He is really looking forward to getting Royalty involved in everything and expects her to be the most amazing big sister ever,” they shared on Nov. 22. Not to mention, Chris is over the moon “that he has a daughter and a son and he now feels complete,” the friend continued. Chris is already having “dreams of their future” and is “really looking forward to seeing what both his kids grow up to be.” How sweet!

Naturally, since welcoming Royalty and now his new son, fatherhood has really transformed Chris. His perspective has totally changed “for the better and now having a son it is really making the important things in life come to the front,” the friend shared. It’s such an exciting time for Chris and his growing family. Fans cannot wait to get their first glimpse of Royalty with her new little brother!