‘DWTS’ Winner Hannah Brown: How To Get Her Exact Bronze Smoky Eye From The Finale

Hannah Brown stole the show when she won the ‘Dancing With The Stars’ finale on Nov. 25 & luckily, her makeup artist shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, how you can get her exact glam!

Not only did Hannah Brown, 25, put on a great performance at the Dancing With The Stars finale on November 25, but she looked drop-dead-gorgeous doing it. The former Bachelorette won the show and won her glam for the night as she rocked a bronze smokey eye with a bold red lip. Hannah’s makeup artist, Alison Gladieux, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, how she created Hannah’s look for the finale and what steps she took.

Sharing where she got inspiration from, Alison said, “Hannah has that perfect all-American-girl smile and on finale night I wanted to really highlight that so I chose a bright red lip. To balance it out, instead of doing a dark smokey eye, I chose to go with a softer version and did a bronze smokey eye because it’s a softer more natural way to do a smokey eye.”

As for the exact steps Alison took, she revealed:

1. “I started Hanna with the Is Clinical moisturizer all over her face and around the eyes.

2. Then with a flat brush, I applied Urban Decay Primer Potion in SIN all over her eyelid.

3. Then I applied Zpalette eye shadows: In Guava Mente on her inner lid and In BIT COIN on the outer lid as well as in the crease. Then, In Punched Drunk under the eyes and in her lash line. Then I blended it to create a shadowy look.

4. I used Ben Nye highlighter pencil in Nude in the lower inner rim to open the eyes.

5. I used Stila Stay All Day liquid liner in dark brown in the upper lash line.”

6. “Then I curled the lashes and used Urban Decay Perversion Mascara on top and under lashes.

7. I applied Ardell Demi Wispy lashes and applied four long individual lashes just on top, in the center of the lash on both eyes to open them up.

8. I used Kevyn Aucoin concealer #9 under the eyes, the bridge of the nose, and in between the brows to highlight.

9. I contoured her with the Lime Crime Sunkissed palette in SALTY.

10. I highlighted with the same palette using Sundaze on the upper chevalier bones and top of the nose.

11. I lined her lip with MAC liner in Ruby Woo and filled them in with Stila Stay All Day in BESO.”