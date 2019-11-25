Watch
Kate Beckinsale took to Instagram on Nov. 24 to post a video clip of herself working out and dancing to ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’ by Backstreet Boys and her toned abs were on full display.

Kate Beckinsale, 46, was in an energetic mood on Nov. 24 when she had a little fun getting a workout in by dancing to a Backstreet Boys classic! The actress wore a white sports bra and black leggings as she rocked out to “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” and showed off her fit body, including her very toned abs. She was joined by Ann Parker Miller in the clip and the two ladies looked like they were having a blast with every choreographed move they showed off and at one point, a third woman hilariously runs and dances past the camera.  “Omg we’re back again @ann.parker.miller 🛑,” Kate captioned the video.

Fans complimented Kate’s dancing skills shortly after she shared her memorable post. “I see the beginnings of an new exercise phenomenon here…..” one follower wrote. “You dance great!” another exclaimed while a third wrote, “No end to your talents Kate.”

Before her latest post, Kate wowed onlookers with her fit figure when she stepped out to party at West Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont on Nov. 23. She wore a barely-there white bandeau top and the Gabrielle white satin trousers by Belgium designer La Collection and looked as gorgeous as could be. The attractive outfit showed off Kate’s abs once again and her seemingly perfect tan. Before that, on Oct. 21, she attended the Planned Parenthood NYC Votes PAC event looking stunning in a black bandeau under a cropped blazer and black baggy trousers.

It’s always awesome watching Kate having fun while working out and entertaining her followers in the process! We look forward to seeing more cheeky videos soon!