Jennifer Garner’s Daughter Violet, 13, Is As Tall As Her In Sweet New Pics

A real life ’13 Going On 30′ — Jennifer Garner and her daughter, Violet, looked more like twins than mother and daughter while out in Brentwood after a fun shopping trip!

Jennifer Garner‘s, 47, daughter is growing into a young lady right before our eyes! The former Alias star’s 13-year-old, Violet, looked uncannily like her mother, while the pair were out and about in Brentwood, CA after a fun mother-daughter shopping trip on Nov. 24. The two looked so giddy, as they walked around the neighborhood, sharing a few jokes and even giggling while on their stroll. Jen wore a relaxed black jumpsuit while her daughter sported a black, button-up sweater with a pair of golden, wide leg pants and flip flops. Both mother and daughter wore their beautiful brown hair down and so enjoyed each other’s company on their sweet outing.

There’s absolutely no denying this pair. In fact, Violet is starting to look like Jen more and more with each day that goes by! Just on Oct. 20, the duo were spotted out on another shopping trip, along with Jennifer’s youngest daughter, Seraphina, 10. It was a total girls day, as the trio spent their time in Los Angeles visiting a number of shops and buying a few goodies. Violet looked so striking — and tall! — next to her mother. It looked more like Violet was walking around with her twin than her mother.

While their casual outings are always fun to see, Jen and Violet also get a little dressed up for more formal hangouts, too! The pair attended church together on Oct. 6 at Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles along with Jen’s son, and youngest, Samuel, 7. Jen and Violet, once again, turned heads with their resemblance to one another, as they walked hand in hand to their Sunday services. The family outing was so fun and special and fans loved seeing Jen out with her two kids!

Of course, Jen shares her two daughters and son with actor Ben Affleck, 47, and the pair have seamlessly been making co-parenting work since their 2018 divorce. The former couple are often spotted together at their children’s swim meets or soccer games and even on Halloween came together to celebrate the fun holiday with their youngsters. Fans cannot believe how much Violet has grown, and how much she is looking like her mother with each passing day! We cannot wait to see these two out and about again soon!