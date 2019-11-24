Kim Kardashian Agrees With Kanye West Banning Daughter North, 6, From Wearing Makeup

Kim Kardashian opened up about the ‘big fight’ she had with husband Kanye West over whether or not their six-year-old daughter North should be allowed to wear makeup.

Kim Kardashian, 39, sat down to talk about her life, including her relationship with husband Kanye West, 42, and their four kids, on the Australian talk show The Sunday Project, and explained why her opinion about makeup on children changed after her daughter North’s makeup caused a bit of a controversy. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star admitted that after she allowed North, 6, to wear makeup on a few occasions, it caused “a big fight” between her and Kanye and led to the concerned father banning his children from wearing it until they’re older. Although she initially thought otherwise, she now feels that children and makeup don’t mix.

“About the makeup thing, I don’t think a kid should really be wearing makeup either, you know,” she said in the interview, which aired on Nov. 24. She also admitted that she spoke to her friends and sisters for advice about the issue. “I think sometimes if you don’t understand a rule, it is good to learn and ask your friends. In my case [I asked] my siblings what they would do,” she explained before confirming that an agreement between her and Kanye was set shortly after. “[We] bounce ideas around and develop a way that we’re going to parent and rules that we have. And we always have to stay aligned,” she said.

In addition to Kanye’s disagreements about North’s makeup, Kim encountered some serious mom shaming online over it. After she posted a pic of her walking with North, who had some eye and face makeup on, in New York in Oct. 2018, followers quickly responded with criticism. “She’s five, man,” one follower wrote while another added, “Stop letting that baby wear makeup. And to make it worse, it’s two shades too light. Help her embrace her natural beauty and melanin as a young princess should.”

It’s good to know Kim and Kanye, who also share son Saint, 3, daughter Chicago, 1, and six-month-old son Psalm together, have worked things out when it comes to whether or not their kids should be allowed to wear makeup. Perhaps Halloween will be an exception? We guess we’ll have to wait and see!