Christina Aguilera Dazzles In A White Embellished Gown With Oversized Shoulders & A Hood At The AMAs

Christina Aguilera went old Hollywood glam on the red carpet at the American Music Awards in LA on Sunday night. The singer, 38, dazzled in an all-white beaded dress that was belted at the waist. Christina was covered from head-to-her white platforms in white beads throughout her dress, which also featured exaggerated shoulders and a hood.

Christina nailed the AMAs red carpet before she’ll have to head back stage for an outfit change for her big performance. The singer is set to perform with musical duo A Great Big World for a highly anticipated collaboration. Yet, this isn’t the first time the artists have joined forces. This year’s AMAs will bring on nostalgia for Christina and the duo, considering they performed together for the first time at the 2013 AMAs.

Another epic collaboration slated to hit the AMAs stage tonight includes Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott and WATT. They will perform their new single, “Take What You Want”, for the first time on television. Other notable performers announced include, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Kesha feat. Big Freedia, Lizzo, Shania Twain and Thomas Rhett.

Christina Aguilera on the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 24 in LA. (Photo credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

It’s been a whirlwind year for Xtina. She’s been busy performing shows for her Las Vegas Residency, which began on May 31 at Zappos Theater inside PH Vegas.