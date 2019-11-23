Gabrielle Union Celebrates Daughter, Kaavia James, 1, In Adorable New Video: ‘Live Loud & Proud’

Gabrielle Union took to Instagram on Nov. 22 to share an incredibly cute video of her one-year-old daughter Kaavia James walking to music that encouraged her darker skinned followers to embrace themselves.

Gabrielle Union, 47, is showing everyone how proud she is of raising her baby girl Kaavia James! The doting mother shared a funny and cute video of the one-year-old tot running around to her Instagram page on Nov. 22 and used the caption for the post to praise her daughter’s dark skin. In the video, a smiling Kaavia can be seen looking at the camera while wearing a white shirt, gray pants with white dots, and pink slippers and the song “Melanin” by Ciara, City Girls, Lala Anthony, Ester Dean, and Lupita Nyong’o is playing over the clip.

“Melanin Queens. Be you. Stand up for yourself and anyone being oppressed or beaten down. Stand tall. Speak up. Live loud and proud. Be fearless. Do not be silenced, We gotchu my loves, we gotchu. Lift us all up in the light of goodness and please hold us there. ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ Thank you guys for the perfect anthem @ciara @lala @lupitanyongo City Girls @esterdean #MelaninQueen 🎼🎵🎶,” Gabrielle captioned the video.

Gabrielle’s recent post of little Kaavia, whose father is Dwyane Wade, 37, joins many others that she’s posted over the past year, and they’re all as cute as can be. On Nov. 18, she celebrated National Princess Day by sharing a pic of her smiling in a camouflage top that read “K Wade” on it. “I meeeeaaannnn… ❤❤🤗🤗👼🏾👼🏾” she captioned the pic.

We look forward to seeing more adorable posts of Kaavia as she grows up! Whether she’s posing for a pic with her mom or just playing about as anyone her age would do, she knows how to leave a lasting impression!