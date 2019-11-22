Wendy Williams Defends Herself After Haters Claim She’s On The ‘Kardashian Payroll’ 

Wendy Williams angrily addressed rumors that she’s ‘on the Kardashian payroll’ during her Nov. 22 show! — Just a few months after she struck up a close friendship with Kris Jenner! Wendy explained her frustration and why she felt the need to defend herself.

Wendy Williams is not happy over rumors that she’s on the Kardashian payroll. The talk show host, 55, took time away from her “Hot Topics” segment on Friday morning to address the claim, which she vehemently denied. When bragging over how comfortable Kim Kardashian‘s new Skims shape wear is, Wendy acknowledged her relationship with the famous family.

“And girls, I have to tell you, I don’t wear [Kim’s] shape wear, but this stuff is really comfortable. And no, I’m not on a Kardashian payroll, pick a finger, OK,” she said. “How dare you say that! I say what I want out here on my show.”

Soon after her rant, Wendy dialed it back and explained her frustration with critiques from her fans. “I apologize for coming out here and having an attitude. I don’t know, I have an attitude every day, but only because I always feel defensive to you,” she said, explaining, “You’re always saying something against me, you know whether it’s the sneakers, or that I’m on the Kardashian payroll, or whatever the hell you say. So, I feel defensive in a nice way though! I try in a nice way!”

Wendy Williams with Kris Jenner in June. (Photo credit: Wendy Williams/Instagram)

Wendy Williams with Kim Kardashian in June. (Photo credit: Wendy Williams/Instagram)

While the talk show host didn’t specify where, when or how the payroll rumor came about, it’s possible that she may have been holding back her argument for months. Back in early June, many fans were surprised to see Wendy hanging with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the couple’s home in Calabasas, CA (videos above) — seeing as, before that, she’d been extremely critical of the family on her show.

Following the exclusive hangout, which was in celebration of Ye’s birthday, critics pointed out that Wendy had become “softer” when it came to covering the Kardashians on her daytime talk show. However, she maintains that that’s not the case!

In fact, on her show that following Monday in June, Wendy admitted that she struck a deal with the Kardashians, but vowed to still cover them on her show.

“Here’s what we agreed to,” she said on her show in June, following the hangout. “The family totally respects my job here at the purple chair and I totally respect all their different hustles. But you can’t do Hot Topics at least four times a week [and not] mention this family. And don’t worry Wendy watchers, I’ll keep talking about them. The difference between now and five weeks ago is, I can call up the night before for accuracy. I’m in! We’re in!”