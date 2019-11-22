‘RHOC’s Ryan Culberson Shares New Pics With Wife Briana & Sons After Revealing Major Weight Loss

Fans were given a new look at Ryan Culberson and wife Briana’s weight loss transformation, after the couple lost a combined total of 128 pounds! This time, the parents included their two sons in the photos.

Teamwork makes the dream work…and a dream photo shoot. Ryan Culberson, 35 — who has made occasional appearances on The Real Housewives of Orange County as Vicki Gunvalson’s son-in-law — revealed even more photos of his weight loss transformation alongside his wife, Briana, 32, on Nov. 22. The couple has dropped a combined total of 128 pounds, which Ryan first revealed in an Instagram photo on Nov. 19! Now, sharing photos from that same photo shoot, followers were given an even better look at all the progress Ryan and Briana have made as a team.

Ryan and Briana’s sons Troy, 7, and Owen, 5, joined their parents in this new roundup of pictures, taken by Edward Atwell. The family of four held hands and walked through a tree-bordered road in the pictures, and adorable family dynamic aside, Ryan and Briana looked noticeably toned and slim! “Little photo shoot turned out great! More pictures to come later,” Ryan teased in the post’s caption, and thanked the photographer.

Ryan and Briana’s “after” photos didn’t drop onto our timelines out of nowhere. The couple has been working towards shifting their lifestyles for months, and are devout followers of the celebrity-favorite ketogenic (keto) diet. “No fads, workouts, or magic pills just a consistent Keto lifestyle,” Ryan wrote after announcing the 128-pound weight loss on Nov. 19.

Yes, that’s same diet that Kourtney Kardashian swears by! The keto diet, most often described as a high-fat, low-carb diet, even tied for the No. 2 spot for “Best Fast Weight Loss Diets” on U.S. News & World Report‘s ranking of best diets of 2019, which HollywoodLife reported in January. Riced cauliflower, steak and asparagus is a keto-friendly meal that Ryan shared to his Instagram on Nov. 16!

Briana’s mom, Vicki, is especially thrilled to witness her daughter and son-in-law focus on their health — it’s not just about the numbers on the scale. “Vicki is so proud of Briana and Ryan and she knows how hard they both worked to get where they are now,” a source close to the Bravo star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. The pal added, “Vicki knows that Briana has struggled with her weight because of her health issues and as thrilled as she is for her daughter’s big loss, she’s more grateful that she has her health again. Vicki understands that losing weight was out of Briana’s control for a long time no matter what she did. Her kids mean more to her than anything and to see Briana happy and healthy is all that matters. She’s thrilled to see how great they both look.”

Ryan and Briana are celebrating each milestone! In March, the couple celebrated losing a combined total of 86 pounds, which Ryan revealed in another Instagram post.