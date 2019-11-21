‘RHOC’ Stars Ryan & Briana Culberson Show Off Dramatic 128-Pound Combined Weight Loss: See Pic

How amazing! ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ stars Ryan and Briana Culberson happily displayed their incredible weight loss in a photo you have to see to believe.

128 POUNDS! You heard that right… Ryan and Briana Culberson, 32, have lost a combined 128 pounds! Somewhere her mother Vicki Gunvalson, 57, is more than likely “whooping it up” over their joyous news. Briana’s hunky husband shared an Instagram photo of their dramatic weight loss on Nov. 19, where he credited a trendy diet that other celebs like Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino, 32, swear by for helping them shed the lbs. “Smiles from a couple that’s down a combined 128 pounds!” he captioned while adding “No fads, workouts, or magic pills just a consistent Keto lifestyle!” The longtime RHOC stars looked absolutely stunning amid a gorgeous fall backdrop. Briana wore a loose-fitting orange top and hip-hugging jeans while Ryan sported a buttoned down flannel shirt and jeans for their big social media moment that left fans speechless. “Congrats, I bet you guys feel amazing!” one follower wrote in the comments section.

Ryan and Briana’s weight loss journey has been months in the making. He has posted several Instagram snaps of their progress where they look more and more remarkable as time has gone by. The mother-of-two’s new figure was easily noticeable in pics of them during their trip to Chicago in September 2019 where she sported her new figure in a form-fitting tank top.

This massive life change has done wonders for the married twosome… especially for Briana. Ryan has said in the past that the weight loss has “greatly improved” her health after she was diagnosed with Lupus in 2016. The situation was so scary that she almost had to have her leg amputated in 2018 due to her condition.

Someone who has been singing their praises about Briana’s weight loss is the “OG of the OC” herself Vicki. “I am so proud of her,” the reality television vet told OK! Magazine in September 2019 about her daughter while adding that the couple is in “a great place in their life.”

Vicki’s fellow amiga Tamra Judge, 52, has also been gushing over Briana’s new appearance. “OMG she’s so skinny! Looking hot,” the Cut Fitness owner wrote under a photo of Briana showing off her new body in her nursing scrubs. Keep up the good work you two!