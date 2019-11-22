‘RHOA’: Robin Givens Reveals If She’ll Be A Real Housewife Amid Rumors She’s Joining The Show

‘RHOA’ fans have been speculating who Robin Givens will clash with ever since rumors swirled that she’ll be joining the show. Now she’s spilling the tea on whether or not we’ll see her on Season 12.

Robin Givens, 54, is finally addressing those rumors that she’s about to join The Real Housewives of Atlanta. In June 2019 Twitter was buzzing as fans responded to claims that the Ambitions star was set to join the hit show and vie with NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore for screen time. “I’m reading that Robin Givens may be the new #RHOA housewife?” one person tweeted. “I’m totally here for it if it’s true!” But anyone who is hoping she will add to the drama on Season 12 of the show will be sorely disappointed. Robin told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it’s just not happening.

“No, it’s not true,” Robin revealed while promoting her new OWN series, Ambitions, on Nov. 12. The mom-of-two plays scheming lawyer, Stephanie Lancaster, who is married to the Mayor of Atlanta on the show. The drama is filmed in Atlanta, but that doesn’t mean that she will be shooting RHOA on the side.

Even Robin’s not absolutely sure how the rumor started. She thinks that Ambitions’ co-creator Jamey Giddens may have accidentally fanned the flames. “I think because I was working there and… I did a promo and one of the lines was… I forget what, [but] it was a really delicious kind of line. Like, ‘There’s only one queen.’ But then everybody thought, ‘Oh, she must be coming,’ but no,” she said.

I'm reading that Robin Givens may be the new #RHOA housewife? I'm totally here for it if it's true! 🍑 — Bravo HousewifeFan (@TwinkHousewife) June 19, 2019

Robin is a fan of the show and used to watch RHOA “a lot,” but she admitted that she has fallen behind and has “some catching up to do.” But, she’s well aware of the cast of characters and actually knows a couple of the housewives personally. “Kenya, I’ve done something with before,” she said. “And then Cynthia [Bailey] I’ve met, who’s just lovely. Kandi [Burruss], I’ve seen her twice on a plane. So the second time I was like, I’m going to say hello. So I was like, ‘I just want to say hi. I keep seeing you when we’re flying.’”

For now, Robin happily has her hands full playing TV vixen, Stephanie Lancaster on Ambitions. “I just find her so delicious,” she said, before adding, “She’s like this spoiled little girl that didn’t get the pony and she never kind of came out of that phase.”