Larsa Pippen showed off another hot outfit on Instagram, a skintight LBD that showed off her curves and flat stomach to perfection.

About last night! Larsa Pippen, 45, hopped on Instagram to show off her ‘fit in a flirty new video, and she was looking way too good. The model preened for the camera as she panned down to flaunt her little black tube dress. The skintight fit of the LBD showcased her flatter than flat abs, long legs, and curves, making a simple and casual outfit totally sexy. Larsa made sure to give her followers a closeup look at her hair and makeup game, too. She went with long, soft waves, gathered at the crown into french braid.

It’s a hairstyle that her best friend, Kim Kardashian has rocked more than once lately. Great minds think alike, right? Larsa also went with dramatic eye makeup in the video, which was set to Swae Lee and Drake‘s hit, “Won’t Be Late” — Larsa’s caption, too. She kept her lips nude but glossy, and layered on sparkly, nude eyeshadow with a perfect crease. Ample eyeliner took the look from day to night. Speaking of which, this video was posted on November 22. But Larsa had the same makeup and hairstyle, as well as the same diamond choker, in a pic posted the night prior.

So, either this video was an outtake from her little fashion shoot (she was wearing a different, lingerie-inspired dress on the 21st), or she was out having fun all night. Her fans are low key obsessed with her look. “My lord,” one enamored dude wrote. “Goddess status 💕,” another adorable person commented. “Baddest in the game , no competition.”

Larsa proved that she looks this good all the time, when she recently posted a video straight from the gym. Rather than working out in sweats and an old t-shirt she got from a team-building conference in 2002, she rolls up to the gym in a low-cut sports bra and yoga pants. Unfair!