Hailey Baldwin Shows Love For Justin Bieber With His Name On Her Hat While Rocking Sexy Skintight Outfit

Hailey Baldwin spent her 23rd birthday in skin-tight workout wear and showing her love for husband Justin Bieber, wearing a baseball cap with his name on it.

Hailey Baldwin is one proud wife. While hitting up a juice bar on her way to a workout, she was photographed sporting a navy blue baseball cap that had her husband Justin Bieber‘s last name written across the front in gold cursive lettering. It also featured leafy gold trim on both sides of the brim that is seen on many airline pilot caps. She wore her long blonde hair pulled through the back opening of the hat as she grabbed a healthy purple juice smoothie.

It’s Hailey’s 23rd birthday and she chose to spend the morning getting fit on Nov. 22. She was wearing head to toe grey skin-tight workout wear consisting of leggings and a grey halter crop top. It showed off her enviable long, lean model figure. It looked like she hadn’t got her sweat on yet, as she’s known to be a devotee of hot Pilates.

Hailey’s husband Justin wished her the sweetest Happy Birthday on Instagram. He shared a side by side photo of Hailey in her gorgeous lace wedding dress designed by Virgil Abloh from their Sept. 30 formal ceremony in South Carolina, along with a photo of her kissing him in his tux at the reception on the right. Justin also promised that a family is on the way for the couple so Hailey’s trim model body might not look the same this time next year.

“Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way 😍😍😍😍 next season BABIES,” Justin, 25, captioned the picture. The couple has actually been married for over a year, legally tying the knot in a New York courthouse ceremony on Sept. 13, 2018. Hailey and Justin have said in the past that they wanted to wait a year or two after marrying to start a family and it looks like Justin is already on that track.