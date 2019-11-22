Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio Have A Hunk Moment At ‘Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood’ Screening

So dapper and suave! Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt were beaming, as they reunited for a screening of their film ‘Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood’ on Nov. 21.

Leonardo DiCaprio, 45, and Brad Pitt, 50, looked so happy when they reunited at a Sony Pictures special tastemaker film screening in Los Angeles on Nov. 21 to celebrate their film Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood. Both actors looked quite casual for the event, with Brad donning a monochromatic gray shirt, jacket, pants and hat, while Leo went for a gray T-shirt with jacket, jeans and white sneakers. The two beamed at the camera and reunited with a number of their co-stars, including Margaret Qualley, Dakota Fanning, and Julia Butters.

Brad and Leo spent a lot of quality time together on the set of the Cannes Selection Award nominated film. The movie, directed by Quentin Tarantino, received rave reviews upon it’s premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May and still has a lot of buzz going into awards season. The movie featured the two actors as characters Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth in late 1960’s Hollywood where the Manson Family, Sharon Tate and a rapidly changing film industry all collide in the ensemble drama.

During their time promoting the film, Leo and Brad appeared to have a lot of fun! Brad even once put Leo on the spot, when an interviewer asked the Titanic star whether or not he believed Jack could have fit on the floating door with Rose (Kate Winslet) in the Oscar winning hit. Upon hearing MTV reporter Josh Horowitz ask the question, Leo immediately looked downcast, as if to say, “again? Really?” Yes, really! “I have no comment,” Leo said with a grin as Brad burst out laughing. But the fun didn’t end there.

Josh asked Brad his opinion on the decades-old controversy, to which he jovially responded, “That is fun. Well I’m going to go back and look now, certainly.” Brad and Margot’s witty answers finally got Leo to crack, if only slightly. “That is the biggest controversy in cinema history,” Margot added and Leo agreed “Ever!” “Did you mention it at the time, should we make the door bigger?” she asked him and Leo gave another firm “Like I said I have no comment.” Brad wasn’t done though as he started pressuring Leo to get an answer out of him. “Could you? Could you squeeze in?” he leaned over and asked the Oscar winner who started laughing and, once again, repeated “No comment.”

Hopefully this won’t be the last time we see these two reunite in celebration of their highly acclaimed film. With awards season just around the corner, Leo and Brad could very well have a chance at nominations! Will we see them on the red carpet of the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards or Oscars? Fans cannot wait to find out in the coming months!