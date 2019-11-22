‘RHOA’ star Kandi Burruss is set to tell ‘Black Love’ viewers exactly what her husband Todd Tucker does that truly gets on her nerves.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, 43, is getting very honest about her marriage to Todd Tucker, 46. The Xscape singer will break down exactly what her TV producer husband does that drives her “insane,” in the upcoming episode of Black Love. And HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of their interview before it airs on OWN on Nov. 22.

The RHOA stars snuggle up to each other on the sofa, as she explains how they try to keep the peace without stepping on each other’s toes. “We learned we have to stay in our own lanes,” Kandi says, “because when he starts trying to tell me what to do, and I feel like I know what I’m talking about; and I start trying to tell him what to do, and he says he knows what he’s talking about, then it goes crazy.”

Kandi dives into an example to try to explain exactly what she means. The scenario that she draws upon is their collaboration on their restaurant, Old Lady Gang, which opened in Atlanta in 2017. “So, with this restaurant, I was like, ‘Great idea. Building choice. OK. Great idea,’” she says of the eatery that serves Southern comfort food. “He tends to… He’s a master negotiator. But, with that, sometimes he chooses people because their fee is so low.”

Kandi doesn’t explicitly say what she’s referring to, but it becomes clear from Todd’s response, that they’re talking about renovations that they made to the property. He jumps in to try to defend himself, by saying, “No, that’s not true. Remember… let’s think back. I treated it like a production. You know, that’s my motto. I treat everything like a production. So I got three quotes on the build out. I did, right? We saw all three. We were referred… All three of these people were referred to us by people that we respect… How did I know he was gonna…?”

That’s when Kandi interjects and says, “I got you. I got you… Yeah, I feel you, but he always pushes. And it’s OK. He’s good at getting a lot out of people, but some people, they don’t live up to it and then it drives me insane.” Just to emphasize that this trait really gets on her last nerve, Kandi repeats that phrase two more times!

The Nov. 22 episode of Black Love delves into how a handful of high profile African-American couples deal with money, power and respect in their relationships. Terry Crews and his wife Rebecca, and former Destiny’s Child singer-turned-actress LeToya Luckett-Walker and her husband Tommicus all appear in Season 3 to dish on how they make their marriages work. And the couples do not hold back! Black Love airs on OWN on Fridays at 8pm.