Vicki Gunvalson ‘Thrilled’ Over Daughter Briana’s Weight Loss & Grateful She Is Healthy Again

Vicki Gunvalson’s daughter, Briana Culberson, is happy and healthy after a dramatic weight loss and the ‘RHOC’ star couldn’t be happier for her daughter.

Vicki Gunvalson‘s daughter and son-in-law, Ryan and Briana Culberson, 32, took to Instagram on Nov. 19 to show off a dramatic weight loss. The gorgeous couple revealed an incredible 128-pound transformation after months of hard work and the Real Housewives of Orange County star couldn’t be more thrilled! A source close to the “OG of the OC” EXCLUSIVELY dished with HollywoodLife and revealed that Vicki is “so proud” of Briana and her husband of seven years.

“Vicki is so proud of Briana and Ryan and she knows how hard they both worked to get where they are now,” the friend explained. “Vicki knows that Briana has struggled with her weight because of her health issues and as thrilled as she is for her daughter’s big loss, she’s more grateful that she has her health again. Vicki understands that losing weight was out of Briana’s control for a long time no matter what she did. Her kids mean more to her than anything and to see Briana happy and healthy is all that matters. She’s thrilled to see how great they both look.”

The reality star‘s daughter has documented her health issues on the hit Bravo show throughout the years. Ryan has also said in the past that Briana’s weight loss has “greatly improved” her health after she was diagnosed with Lupus in 2016 which almost led to having her leg amputated in 2018. And in 2010, it was revealed that Briana had several grape-size tumors on her thyroid and neck.

A second source close to Vicki EXCLUSIVELY added, “Briana has to work twice as hard as most people to lose weight because of all her health issues so this is a huge triumph, everyone is so proud of her, especially Vicki. Vicki is extremely close to Briana, she’s her biggest cheerleader and she did everything in her power to help her lose weight for the sake of her health. She’s so happy all her daughter’s efforts have paid off.”

Ryan proudly took to Instagram to reveal how the duo lost the weight. “Smiles from a couple that’s down a combined 128 pounds! No fads, workouts, or magic pills just a consistent Keto lifestyle!” he credited the popular diet that other celebs like Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino, 32, swear by for helping them shed the weight.