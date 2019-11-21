‘VPR’ Jax Taylor Defends Ex Stassi By Clapping Back At Hater Who Criticized Her ‘Old Lady Feet’

Jax Taylor clapped ALL THE WAY back at a hater who criticized his ex-girlfriend Stassi Schroeder’s feet on Instagram in the most amazing of ways.

Just because you’ve broken up with someone doesn’t mean you can’t be there for them. Vanderpump Rules costars Jax Taylor, 40, and Stassi Schroeder. 31, have definitely had a rocky relationship but they still have each others backs years after they split for good. That was evident when Jax posted a lengthy response to someone who made fun of Stassi’s appearance in her most recent Instagram post. The bubbly blonde shared a photo of her sporting a pair of sparkly Prada shoes while talking about being on the road for her Straight Up With Stassi tour as the caption. She was flooded with compliments about them, with one fan even saying they wanted to wear them on their wedding night! It wasn’t all love for Stassi however, as one troll left quite the nasty comment for her.

“Those look like old lady feet,” the hater wrote. RUDE! Stassi clapped back before Jax did with her own clever comment, writing “I forgot I’m supposed to be photoshopping everything. Thanks for the reminder.” Her response was incredibly tame compared to what her ex said right after that. “Wow, coming from someone who has a woman’s crotch as her profile picture, you really are a piece of work,” he began. “You took time out of your day to leave a s***ty comment on someone’s page you don’t even know? Wow, all that screams is your insecurities.”

Jax was far from done yet with putting the troll in their place. “Talk about empowering other women, you are exactly what’s wrong with social media today,” he continued. “I hope she blocks you, you need Jesus sweetie. I feel bad for you.”

He went on to say that the hater amounted “to nothing in life” and that’s why they take their “pathetic existence” out on “people who are successful.” Stassi responded to his words in a hilarious way, writing “My hero. Oh the irony, Jax.” LOL!

Jax and Stassi have moved on in the love department with VPR costars Brittany Cartwright, 30, and Beau Clark, 39, respectively. Jax and Brittany tied the knot on June 29, 2019 while Beau popped the question to Stassi at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in July.