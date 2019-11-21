‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: Bailey Suffers A Devastating Loss & Amelia Gets Jaw-Dropping News

Meredith was back in business at Grey Sloan but it wasn’t smooth sailing yet on the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fall finale. Plus, Bailey and Ben were hit with a tragedy and Amelia learned some shocking news.

Meredith is welcomed back to Grey Sloan with open arms during the Nov. 21 episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Meredith crosses paths with DeLuca and jokes about him “dumping” her. Meredith meets a new doctor on her first day back, Dr. Hayes, who is going to be the new head of Pediatric Surgery. When they work on a patient together, they don’t exactly see eye-to-eye. In the end, Meredith is proven right. There are sparks clearly flying between them, even if they both don’t want to admit it.

Amelia and Link are hooking up at the hospital, as well as Nico and Schmitt. Her hormones are at an all-time high. is 20 weeks pregnant and hasn’t had an ultrasound yet. Bailey tells her to get on that quickly.

After an awkward introduction with Vic, Katherine goes to see Richard. When she arrives, a nurse tells him that Richard is having coffee with his wife. Katherine immediately assumes the worst and tells Jackson all about it.

Captain Herrera comes to the hospital to see Bailey. His cancer is back and he doesn’t want anyone to know about it, especially Ben. While talking with Bailey, he notices that she’s bleeding. Ben rushes to Bailey’s side. Bailey has suffered a miscarriage. Ben wants to take her home, but Bailey doesn’t want to deal with the loss right now. She keeps it a secret from everyone, including Amelia.

Jo finds herself at the firehouse and ends up taking care of an abandoned baby. She can’t wrap her head around how a mother could do something like this. Jo finds that she can’t leave the baby, so she takes the baby home with her. When Link comes over and sees what Jo’s done, he’s a little shocked.

Maggie and Teddy operate on a patient Maggie has worked with before. During the surgery, things don’t go quite so smoothly as she had hoped and she thinks she’s losing the new dad. She freaks out and leaves. She can’t tell another family that their loved one is dead. All hope is not lost so Maggie and Teddy go talk to the wife. When the wife becomes upset, Maggie excuses herself. She runs into Tom and tells him that she’s quitting.

Teddy initially thinks that Tom fired Maggie so she goes on a rant about how it’s really over between them. She’s in love with Owen. Tom’s still not giving up. “I want a life with you,” he tells her. He thinks Owen is ridiculous for not proposing yet. He tells Teddy that he’d marry her tomorrow if he could. Tom asks Teddy whether or not this is the route she wants to go down.

Amelia finally gets that ultrasound and learns she’s actually 24 weeks pregnant and not just 20 weeks. This means that Owen could be the father! Ben, Jackson, and Captain Herrera are at the bar when a car comes pummeling through the roof leaving them trapped!