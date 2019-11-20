Supermodel BFFs, Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid looked fabulous when the pair headed out to dinner in NYC on Nov. 19 rocking matching stylish outfits of black pants & beige coats!

If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that Kendall Jenner, 23, and Gigi Hadid, 24, both have the best style. The supermodel BFFs are always rocking fabulous outfits and that’s exactly what they did when the duo went out to eat at Carbone in New York City on November 19. Not only did the girls look amazing, they actually wore matching outfits, choosing to wear black pants with beige jackets. Kendall rocked head-to-toe leather when she threw on a pair of black high-waisted, baggy straight-leg leather pants, styled with a light green leather shirt jacket. She chose to keep the coat open, showing off a tiny black mock-neck cropped sweater underneath, as she accessorized with a pair of Celine Fall 2018 Square Toe Boots and a Louis Vuitton Graffiti Pochette Accesoires Bag.

Gigi on the other hand, went with an edgier look when she threw on the Brown Wine Stained T-Shirt with the matching Brown Wine Stained Vest from the Diesel Red Tag x A-Cold-Wall* collaboration. Gigi tucked her long-sleeve tie-dye turtleneck shirt into a pair of high-waisted black straight leg jeans which were two-toned featuring charcoal stripes on the sides of the legs. She accessorized her ensemble with a pair of black combat boots and a leather wristlet.

Both of these ladies looked fabulous in their outfits and lately we’ve been loving their style lately. Gigi actually rocked a similar outfit when she was in Paris on Sept. 25 wearing high-waisted, fitted Levi’s Eb Denim Og Reinvented Jeans with frayed hems, styled with a long-sleeve Story Mfg. Grateful Tie Dye Tee, a brown Longchamp Cap Sleeve Leather Vest on top, Memory of a Lifetime Burgundy Cowboy Boots, a Mango Croc Effect Bag, and Tejesta Jpg Japanese Gold Sunglasses.

No matter where the supermodels go, they always manage to make any outfit look amazing and we loved bot of their outfits for dinner in NYC!