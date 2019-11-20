The November Democratic Debate: When & How To Watch, & Everything Else You Need To Know
Tune into the Dem debate on Nov. 20 to see candidates including Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders duke it out for the chance to beat Trump in 2020. Here’s the info you need before watching.
Aaaand we’re back. The fifth Democratic presidential debate airs tonight, November 20, and it may be the most contentious debate yet. Popular candidate Beto O’Rourke (and less popular candidate Tim Ryan) has now dropped out of the race, leaving more room for the qualifying candidates to butt heads onstage. And they certainly will. As of this morning, Joe Biden is leading in the polls, followed closely behind by Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. Pete Buttigieg is staying steady in fourth place at the moment, with the other candidates trailing significantly.
But, at this time, we still must listen to 10 candidates debate onstage, this time in Atlanta, Georgia. The debate, held at Tyler Perry Studios, is co-hosted by NBC News and The Washington Post. It will air from 9:00pm ET to 11:00pm ET on MSNBC, as well as the network’s site. Click HERE to watch NBC News’ free live stream. For only the second time in presidential primary debate history, all four moderators will be women — MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Andrea Mitchell, and Kristen Welker, as well as WaPo’s Ashley Parker. It’s almost certain that the candidates will be grilled about the current House impeachment inquiry, which has now entered its fourth day of public testimony.
The following candidates are debating on November 20:
Former Vice President Joe Biden
New Jersey Senator Cory Booker
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg
Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard
California Senator Kamala Harris
Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar
Delaware Senator Bernie Sanders
Businessman Tom Steyer
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren
Businessman Andrew Yang
And these candidates didn’t qualify for the November debate (some haven’t qualified for any of them). But they’re working toward that December deadline:
Colorado Senator Michael Bennet
Montana Governor Steve Bullock
Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro
Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney
Miramar, Florida Mayor Wayne Messam
Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick
Former Pennsylvania Rep. Joe Sestak
Author Marianne Williamson
An updated list of Democrats who have dropped out of the 2020 presidential race, in case you need a refresher:
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio
New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand
Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper
Washington State Governor Jay Inslee
Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke
Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan
Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton
California Rep. Eric Swalwell
NYC’s controversial former mayor, Michael Bloomberg, has filed the paperwork to run for president in Alabama and Arkansas, but has not officially entered the 2020 race. Tune in next month, on December 19, for the sixth and final Democratic debate of 2019.