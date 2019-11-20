The November Democratic Debate: When & How To Watch, & Everything Else You Need To Know

Tune into the Dem debate on Nov. 20 to see candidates including Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders duke it out for the chance to beat Trump in 2020. Here’s the info you need before watching.

Aaaand we’re back. The fifth Democratic presidential debate airs tonight, November 20, and it may be the most contentious debate yet. Popular candidate Beto O’Rourke (and less popular candidate Tim Ryan) has now dropped out of the race, leaving more room for the qualifying candidates to butt heads onstage. And they certainly will. As of this morning, Joe Biden is leading in the polls, followed closely behind by Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. Pete Buttigieg is staying steady in fourth place at the moment, with the other candidates trailing significantly.

But, at this time, we still must listen to 10 candidates debate onstage, this time in Atlanta, Georgia. The debate, held at Tyler Perry Studios, is co-hosted by NBC News and The Washington Post. It will air from 9:00pm ET to 11:00pm ET on MSNBC, as well as the network’s site. Click HERE to watch NBC News’ free live stream. For only the second time in presidential primary debate history, all four moderators will be women — MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Andrea Mitchell, and Kristen Welker, as well as WaPo’s Ashley Parker. It’s almost certain that the candidates will be grilled about the current House impeachment inquiry, which has now entered its fourth day of public testimony.

The following candidates are debating on November 20:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard

California Senator Kamala Harris

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar

Delaware Senator Bernie Sanders

Businessman Tom Steyer

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren

Businessman Andrew Yang

And these candidates didn’t qualify for the November debate (some haven’t qualified for any of them). But they’re working toward that December deadline:

Colorado Senator Michael Bennet

Montana Governor Steve Bullock

Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro

Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney

Miramar, Florida Mayor Wayne Messam

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick

Former Pennsylvania Rep. Joe Sestak

Author Marianne Williamson

An updated list of Democrats who have dropped out of the 2020 presidential race, in case you need a refresher:

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan

Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton

California Rep. Eric Swalwell

NYC’s controversial former mayor, Michael Bloomberg, has filed the paperwork to run for president in Alabama and Arkansas, but has not officially entered the 2020 race. Tune in next month, on December 19, for the sixth and final Democratic debate of 2019.