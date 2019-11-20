Brandi Glanville Confirms She’s Returning To ‘RHOBH’: Drama Is ‘Going Down’

Brandi Glanville teased that her comeback season of ‘RHOBH’ won’t be ‘PC.’ The reality TV star, who was a main cast member on the show for Seasons 3-5, teased even more Season 10 details on her podcast!

You weren’t mistaken — Brandi Glanville, 47, will indeed be featured on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “I will be back a little bit and that is all we know right now,” Brandi announced on the Nov. 15 episode of her podcast Unfiltered. Buckle your seat belts, because Brandi promised that Season 10 will be a wild ride. “There’s some stuff going down. It’s not gonna be PC, I’ll tell you that,” she continued, leaving fans to wonder what won’t be “politically correct.”

Elaborating on that major teaser, Brandi added, “Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, everyone loves each other.’ Not true. S**t’s going down right now and we’ll all figure it out soon enough.” Brandi also confirmed that cameras were rolling at the fundraising event she attended for Los Angeles Children’s Hospital hosted by Kyle Richards on Nov. 9. Kim Richards, 55, Eileen Davidson, 60, and Faye Resnick, 62, all stars who are RHOBH veterans like Brandi, also made surprise appearances at the event!

Camille Grammer, 51, was also at the event, which nearly led to a tense confrontation! “Camille was there and Camille had previously come after me on Twitter,” Brandi said, after she claimed in a fiery rant in August that Camille had been dragging her name on Twitter. Brandi thought it was “weird” and “odd” of Camille to “come after” her on Twitter, since she had always considered the Bravo star as a friend.

Ive called you several times over the past few months @TheRealCamilleG to speak to you about twitter comments you've made about me in the past. Why not call me back and lets just have a convo and talk it out. My number hasn't changed Im perplexed as to why we can't just talk. — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) November 15, 2019

“She was at the party and a couple producers were like — I go, ‘I honestly need to talk to Camille’ — and they were like, ‘She’s afraid of you,” Brandi revealed. Alas, they never hashed out their problems in person since Camille added, “She did avoid me. I didn’t talk to her. I saw her when I walked in…I literally did not see her again the entire night.” Brandi is still looking forward to patching up their feud, since she called on Camille to “talk it out” in a Nov. 15 tweet (seen above). At least Brandi said she “made up” with Faye at the party, who once said Brandi will “never, ever be a lady” no matter how many Chanel bags she borrows.

Brandi first appeared on RHOBH as a “friend” for Season 2, and was promoted to the main cast for Seasons 3-5. She then made guest cameos for Seasons 6 and 9, so fans have been hungry for more Brandi content — and the drama that often comes with that!