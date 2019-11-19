‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’: Brianna Receives A Shocking Text From Braeson’s Father

Even though Brianna’s ex initially seemed excited about being Braeson’s dad, his feelings proved to be very different during the Nov. 19 episode of ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’.

After Brianna Jaramillo told her ex that he’s the father of her son, Braeson, he disappeared. She revealed during the Nov. 19 episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant that she literally didn’t hear from her ex for several weeks after breaking the news to him. And she thought that was super bizarre because he was the one who reached out to her, saying he might be Braeson’s dad. He also told her how he didn’t want to repeat his father’s mistakes by abandoning his kid, so Brianna fully expected her ex to want to be a part of her son’s life. However, that no longer seems to be the case because during this week’s episode, her ex’s girlfriend texted Brianna and told her that they’d be sending her money and wanting nothing to do with Braeson. Brianna asked the girlfriend to have her ex text her that, if that’s how he really feels, and eventually he did. Then, Brianna’s ex’s girlfriend texted her again, saying that she needs to leave them alone or else things will start happening to her. Yikes!

Meanwhile, Kiaya’s water broke in the middle of the night, so she went into labor one day ahead of her due date. And after giving birth, she fought with her mom about whether or not they should tell the baby daddy’s family about Amour’s arrival. Kiaya didn’t want him or his mom to know, but Kiaya’s mom said they deserved to know, even though they both agreed it wasn’t the right time for his family to meet the baby.

Later, Ashley leaned into singlehood with a girls’ trip to Las Vegas. But before she went, she met up with Barr and urged him to get his GED. She told him that he lacks the determination to do anything with his life, and once she completes her 9-month medical assistant program, he’ll have accomplished nothing during that same timeframe. He told her that it’d have to be a “wait and see” thing, so she told him that she was open to seeing what he does next.

In other Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant news, Kayla realized she’s in a lose-lose situation, when the reality of Luke‘s move hit her. But he told her that he’d remain loyal to her, no matter whether she goes with him or not.

