‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’: Brianna Reveals The Results Of Braeson’s Paternity Test

Brianna Jaramillo was hit with some pretty startling news during the Nov. 12 episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, when she discovered who Braeson‘s father really is. When the episode started, Brianna, 19, was seen taking a look at the results of the paternity test on her computer. Her mom, Jessica, asked if she could look at it since Brianna couldn’t understand it, but then said that the paternity was almost a 100 percent match. “You were so sure it wasn’t him,” Jessica said to Brianna, referring to an old friends of Brianna’s who had recently reached out to her on Facebook. “I know,” she responded.

“I don’t know how I feel,” the reality star explained to her mom. “I’m not happy and I’m not sad. You know what I mean? … I feel like I’m just in shock.” Funny enough, Brianna’s mom explained that “It’s probably gonna be a bit of a shock to him too”.

“What’s gonna happen from here?” Brianna then asked, before adding, “I just feel like everything is gonna change. Like, my future that I was expecting with Braeson … it might not just be me anymore. You know? Like, everything that I have, like, imagined as our future has to include this guy now.”

Then, Brianna’s mom reminded her that she chose to have sex with this guy, and got pregnant by him, so she should have thought about that before she slept with him. “I know. I just wish I could have had sex by myself and had a baby by myself. He was just all mine. It was so much better when he was just mine,” Brianna said.

“It’s just a lot to take on. And I don’t know how I feel. And it’s just a lot of emotions right now,” Brianna continued before receiving a hug from her mom.

