Ally Brooke Reveals What James Van Der Beek Said To Her When She Offered Her ‘DWTS’ Spot To Him

Ally Brooke wanted to sacrifice her spot in the ‘DWTS’ finals when James Van Der Beek was sent home after he revealed his wife’s miscarriage. Ally revealed James’ kind words to her when she made her heartfelt offer.

When the judges chose to save Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber instead of James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater in the final moments of the Nov. 17 episode of DWTS, Ally immediately asked host Tom Bergeron, “Can I give it to James?” During the DWTS season 28 semi-finals, James made the heartbreaking reveal that his wife, Kimberly, suffered a miscarriage just one month after they revealed they were expecting their sixth child. Ally spoke with reporters, including HollywoodLife, after the devastating elimination and said James told her to enjoy this moment. “He was just like, ‘I can’t accept that’ and ‘It’s very, very kind,'” Ally revealed. “He said, ‘Just enjoy it.’” Ally admitted that she and Sasha talked to him afterward and she tried to offer him her spot again. When she spoke with James one-on-one, he told her, “‘No, please, you just enjoy it and you shine and don’t be afraid to shine.'” Ally added, “I’m taking that in. Even though I’m very sad and in a way feel like I shouldn’t be here, I’m trying to celebrate too my personal journey.”

Dancing With the Stars has had shocking eliminations in the past, but this one may take the top spot. When the judges chose to save Ally, she knew she had to try and do something for James. “In that moment, I just felt so wrong to just stand there,” Ally continued. “I felt like I really needed to just stand up and give it to James. I didn’t even want them to vote. I just wanted to give it to him. That’s what I was feeling in that moment because I felt like it wasn’t right to move on and be here.”

Sasha was by Ally’s side during the final moments of the semi-finals. At the end of the day, the DWTS cast is like family and it’s hard to see anyone go. “It definitely puts things in perspective,” Sasha said. “This is a great TV show, but what’s really important is what’s in front of you and that’s family. And this show makes families. Ally is definitely part of the family, James is definitely part of the family, and his whole family is part of our family.”

Ally and Sasha will be dancing in the finale alongside Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten, Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko, and Kel Mitchell and Lauren Alaina. “I hope we make him [James] proud in this finale,” Sasha said. “We’re going to put absolutely everything we possibly can in this freestyle and I’m going to make sure that Ally shines brighter than any star.” The DWTS season 28 finale will air Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. on ABC.