Teresa Giudice Reveals Why She Probably Will Never Quit ‘RHONJ’: ‘Why Walk Away Now?’

Off all the amazing things that went down at BravoCon 2019, this might be the best. Teresa Giudice revealed in an exclusive interview with HL that she’s not interested in leaving ‘RHONJ’ anytime soon!

After Bethenny Frankel and Lisa Vanderpump jumped ship, Bravo fans have been worrying that we’ll see another Housewives OG leave the franchise for good — Teresa Giudice. HollywoodLife caught up with Tre at BravoCon 2019 in New York City, though, and she told us EXCLUSIVELY that she has no plans of leaving The Real Housewives of New Jersey. As RHONJ fans know, Teresa has been dealing with a massive trauma in her personal life, with her husband of 20 years, Joe Giudice, deported to Italy after serving a 41-month prison sentence. “I’m in it. So, it’s like, why walk away now?” Teresa said of her decade on the reality show in our November 15 interview.

That being said, Teresa isn’t making any promises about staying on RHONJ forever. “You never know,” she stressed. “I can’t predict the future; I don’t have a crystal ball.” Teresa also filled us in on the latest with her family, revealing that she may be taking her girls to Italy to see their father for the holidays. “I think that’s definitely in the cards to happen, yes,” Teresa said. Joe arrived in Italy on October 11 to await the verdict of his deportation appeal; he opted to leave the country rather than spend more time in ICE detention, where he had been since March 2019.

While her relationship with Joe is rocky at the moment, they remain a united front, Teresa told us. “We’re always going to be a family,” she said. “We’re still fighting to see if he could come back. It’s a sad situation and I feel bad for other families that are going through this.” And yes, she confirmed that we’ll see more about this in her storyline on RHONJ season 10.