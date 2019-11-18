Stormi Webster, 1, Rocks Adorable Braids That Match Dad Travis Scott’s In Sweet New Photos

Stormi Webster has daddy’s hair! Travis Scott posted the cutest Instagram photos of his daughter rocking braids that match his signature ‘do.

Just when you think Stormi Webster, 1, can’t get cuter, she gets cuter. Travis Scott, 28, spent the weekend with his baby girl and Stormi got an awesome hair makeover. Stormi got adorable braids that matched her daddy’s iconic hairstyle. The rapper posted a series of Stormi photos on Nov. 17. “Daddy’s hair,” Travis captioned one Instagram post. He captioned his second precious Stormi post, “Stormi’s world.”

This is truly Stormi’s world and we’re just living in it. She’s got both of her parents wrapped around her little finger. Stormi’s mom, Kylie Jenner, 22, liked the first set of photos that Travis posted of their baby girl, along with Kris Jenner, 64, and Kendall Jenner, 24. Kylie’s former BFF Jordyn Woods, 22, also liked the adorable photos of little Stormi’s hair makeover.

Even though Kylie and Travis are taking a break right now, they are committed to co-parenting baby Stormi. Kylie and Stormi recently traveled to Texas for Travis’s Astroworld Festival in early November. With noise-canceling headphones on, Stormi had a blast backstage at her daddy’s concert. She’s such a little rager just like her dad!

At the end of the day, Stormi is a daddy’s girl. When Kylie had Stormi listen to her “Rise and Shine” remix in Oct. 2019, Stormi actually wanted to hear her dad’s voice. “Daddy sing,” Stormi told her mom. Kylie replied, “No, baby, that’s mommy! Stormi kept repeating “daddy sing” over and over until her mom eventually gave in. Kylie captioned the precious Instagram video, “Daddy’s girl.”