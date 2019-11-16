Ariana Biermann took to Instagram on Nov. 15 to share a short clip of herself modeling the new chocolate lip kit from her family’s KAB Cosmetics collection and her noticeably full pout was on display.

Ariana Biermann, 18, got the attention of her many Instagram followers on Nov. 15 when she promoted her latest cosmetics product by showing off her huge pout! The blonde beauty, who started KAB Cosmetics with her mother Kim Zolciak, 41, and her sister Brielle Biermann, 22, was confidently wearing one of their company’s new chocolate lip kits in the close-up clip, and her lips looked bigger than ever. “Our Chocolate Lip Kits are liveee! These are my absolute fave shades in the entire @kabcosmetics collection 😍🍫 we even have a brand new website for you guys to check out! Go get yours at kabcosmetics.com xoxo,” Ariana’s caption for the video read.

Ariana turned off the comments for her video so fans weren’t allowed to express opinions but since her post had over 77, 000 likes within 21 hours, we’re sure there would have been plenty of love in the responses!

This isn’t the first time Ariana has shared a post that got a lot of attention. The gorgeous gal also made headlines when she shared a series of Instagram pics in which she flaunted long wavy blonde tresses that were very reminiscent of her mom’s hairstyle on Oct. 19. “Birthday hair done by the queen @hairby_chrissy 💗,” she captioned the photos. It was met with overwhelming responses full of postitivity and compliments.

In addition to her fans, Ariana’s mom Kim, has showed her numerous support over the years, including a sweet birthday shout-out that went along with a pic of them posing at dinner together on Oct. 17. “My sweet @arianabiermann I can’t believe you are 18 today!! These last 18 yrs have been so incredible ❤️You have brought so much joy to our entire family! You gave me more strength then you will ever know! You taught me more than I honestly thought I could ever learn… We made it!! I always knew we would 💫 I am so proud of you and the woman you have become. Your heart, kindness, generosity, constant willingness to help, determination and drive doesn’t go unnoticed! You truly AMAZE me😍,” her loving message read.