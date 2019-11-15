Aaron Carter Claps Back At PETA After Mom Is Seen Smacking Dog: ‘Suck My’ Privates

After Aaron Carter’s mom Jane was caught on video violently smacking a dog, animal rights organization PETA put her on blast. Now the singer is telling the group to ‘suck’ his privates in a tirade.

Aaron Carter has declared war on PETA after they called out his mom Jane for violently slapping one of the family’s pugs. The incident went down during an Instagram live session on Nov. 13 where the pup tried to crawl up from the back seat onto the middle console. Jane then yelled “back” and smacked the dog so hard that the impact could be heard. The animal rights organization then reposted the video to Twitter and wrote, “Dogs are family – not for IG likes. SLAPPING them or SELLING THEM for a profit when millions are homeless in shelters is cruelty.”

That set off the 31-year-old singer, who wrote “My message is f*** you, PETA. F*** you, PETA. F*** you, PETA. Whoever is running your f***ing organizations and campaigns, you can f***ing suck my d***.” according to TMZ in a since deleted tweet. Aaron has gone after the group in other tweets, with one threatening, “You have a lawsuit coming your way!! I’m way to powerful. And my LMG WILL DESTOYNYOY ONCE AND FOR ALL.” He also tweeted, “PETA You f**king kill animals your true colors are going to be exposed and you’re not going to silence me f**k you.”

Aaron was accused of adopting a dog from an animal shelter in August and trying to sell him for a profit. The Lancaster, CA Animal Care Shelter shared a pic of Aaron with an English Bulldog to their Instagram and wrote “@aaroncarter stopped by the care center today and fell in love with our little meathead, Mighty! 😍 Thank you for adopting, Aaron! We’re glad Mighty gets to hang out with the flyest kid on the block! 😎Happy tails, baby boy! We love you! ❤️🐶🐾”

But the troubled singer later took to Instagram live and said, “This is my new buddy. So by the way, if I can’t keep him, I am going to be listing him. He’s 10 months old, and he’s going for $3,500. So if anybody wants to give my English bulldog (a home), I rescue him and I find him homes. So if anybody wants to have my English bulldog, he’s being sold for $3,500.” The rescue then changed their photo to read “UPDATE – We are working on this situation. Thanks to all for your concern,” after people were outraged that Aaron adopted a dog and then allegedly tried to sell it for a profit.

Have a heart, @aaroncarter 🚨 Dogs are family – not for IG likes. SLAPPING them or SELLING THEM for a profit when millions are homeless in shelters is cruelty. pic.twitter.com/wg0x2sR2Fe — PETA (@peta) November 15, 2019

Clearly you are apart of a smear campaign. And it’s not gonna work. Everything is being debunk and all sources are apart of it….. you had your chance. I’m taking everyone’s houses from them and burning them. https://t.co/nobke9loxO — Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) November 15, 2019

Aaron posted a photo of the family’s three pugs to his Instagram on Nov. 14 following the dog slapping incident with the caption, “They love momma 💕 @officialmammajane.” However, that left some fans outraged, with user ladyletton commenting, “Oh man/ nobody took those poor things?!?!! WTF,” while otisandmurphycats wrote, “Well don’t slap them in their face!!! Smh carter fam💩💩💩💩💩💩.”