‘DWTS’ & ‘Little Women’ Reality Star Terra Jole Announces ‘Secret’ 3rd Pregnancy On Instagram — See Pic

Terra Jole took her followers by surprise when she took to Instagram to let her fans know that ‘the secret is out’ on her third pregnancy!

Terra Jole, 39, couldn’t contain her excitement! The Little Women: LA star took to Instagram on Nov. 14 to announce that she was expecting her third child. In the glamorous pic, Terra is draped in a white top, with her belly wholly exposed. Terra gives the camera a demur, confident look, while standing in front of soft, white curtains with warm string lights strewn about. It was a beautiful snap of the expectant mom, who gushed about her pregnancy.

The reality star was overjoyed to share the news, captioning the pic, “The secret is out. 21 weeks and counting. Swipe up in my insta story for all of the details. 💙💖” Terra even tagged her husband, Joe Gnoffo, in the pic. Joe, who has appeared on Little Women: LA, and Terra already have two sweet little ones together. The couple share three-year-old son Grayson Vincent, born in August 2016, and four and a half-year-old daughter Penelope “Penny” Charlevoix, born in March 2015.

Terra has been very candid about her family, and even revealed some of the struggles they have faced. “Penny’s doing great. Honestly, she’s had a lot of struggles but she’s doing amazing,” Terra shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on April 25 in time for Little Women: LA‘s eighth season. Penny struggles with hydrocephalus, a condition in which excess fluid builds up in the brain. “So hydrocephalus has so many different problems that children face and a lot of them are with the shunts and sadly my daughter does have to have a shunt to control her hydrocephalus. You’ll see this season kind of those struggles that we go through but right now Penelope is happy and I don’t think we’re out of the woods but we’re at least in recovery.”

With Penny’s health in a good place, it’s such an exciting time for Terra and her family. The quartet is quickly turning into a party of five, with Terra hitting the 21-weeks mark of her third pregnancy. Fans of Terra cannot wait to get more updates, as the reality star continues to share news and document her pregnancy.