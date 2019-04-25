‘Little Women: LA’s Terra Jole Talks Penny’s Health ‘Struggles’ & More: It’s Been A ‘Roller Coaster’

‘Little Women: LA’ star Terra Jole spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about how her kids are doing, Penny’s battle with hydrocephalus, and more.

Little Women: LA season 8 is underway with Terra Jole as one of the main cast members once again. This season, Terra is not shying the cameras away from what’s going on with her family. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Terra about the latest on her daughter, Penny, who struggles with hydrocephalus, a condition in which excess fluid builds up in the brain.

“Penny’s doing great. Honestly, she’s had a lot of struggles but she’s doing amazing,” Terra told HollywoodLife while on location at Moon Palace. As for whether or not Penny has to have more surgeries in the future, Terra said: “So hydrocephalus has so many different problems that children face and a lot of them are with the shunts and sadly my daughter does have to have a shunt to control her hydrocephalus. You’ll see this season kind of those struggles that we go through but right now Penelope is happy and I don’t think we’re out of the woods but we’re at least in recovery.” She later added: “I really take you through a lot of struggles that we were going through. There is a surgery that happens and it’s been quite a roller coaster of a ride.”

Terra did admit that “experiencing Penny’s health issues with the cameras rolling is scary because you’re being vulnerable and you’re trying to be as normal as possible… It’s hard. But I feel like, without exaggeration, it’s definitely the hardest part of reality television for me. Hopefully, it’s there so that other parents going through the exact same situation can be enlightened or informed or hopefully it brings the world information that they didn’t know that can help hydrocephalus patients in the future.”

Terra and her husband, Joe Gnoffo, also have a son named Grayson. “Grayson is awesome,” Terra gushed. “He is walking, he’s babbling, he’s amazing, and he’s doing great.” Little Women: LA airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on Lifetime.