‘American Idol’ Winner Phillip Phillips & Wife Hannah Welcome 1st Child — See Pic Of Baby Boy

Former ‘American Idol’ Phillip Phillips has just become a first time dad! He and his wife Hannah have welcomed their baby boy and we’ve got his first photo and unique name.

Phillip Phillips‘ first child is “Home.” The season 11 American Idol champ has revealed that his wife Hannah gave birth to their first child, a son named Patch Shepherd Phillips, on Nov. 9. The 29-year-old singer posted an Instagram pic of the back of his little one’s head on Nov. 14 while announcing the big news. The newborn is seen in his crib surrounded by stuffed animals and he already has sweet soft brown hair.

“Sunday morning our little boy made a fast entrance into the world. I cried more than he did. Hannah was an absolute rockstar in delivery and she has been such an amazing mom these last four days. I’m forever in love with this little kid. He’s changed me so much already. We can’t take our eyes off of him. He’s perfect. Our prayers were answered and this new journey has begun. Welcome, Patch Shepherd Phillips,” Phillip wrote in the caption.

It’s a good thing Hannah had such an easy delivery because her pregnancy wasn’t a breeze. She shared an Instagram photo on Oct. 15 of her left arm with a large IV drip taped to it while she was highlighting parts of a textbook with a green marker. “This is pregnancy. No, this isn’t labor. This is my weekly visit for iron infusions and studying for my last push in grad school simultaneously. Documenting this so I can remember the journey to our baby boy. Motherhood,” she captioned the photo.

The couple just celebrated four years of marriage on Oct. 24 after dating for many years. They wed in 2015 in front of 250 close friends and family at the Resora Plantation in Albany, Georgia. The couple announced on July 3, 2019 that they were expecting their first child with an Instagram photo of the couple laying on the ground with a baby onesie next to them. “Phillip and Hannah sittin’ in a tree. K-I-S-S-I-N-G! First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in the baby carriage this fall!” Phillip captioned his post.